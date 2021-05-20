- XRP price has seen a sharp recovery after the massive crash on Wednesday’s trading session.
- Ripple will turn bulls if it produces a 4-hour candlestick close above the demand zone extending from $0.942 to $1.172
- Failing to do so will lead to range-bound moves or a downtrend if the selling pressure increases.
XRP price is trading inside a broad demand area after recovering from the flash crash on Wednesday. While this is a good sign, the bullish outlook still needs confirmation.
XRP price hints at recovery
XRP price is trading at $1.10 after recovering nearly 20% from its recent bottom at $0.90. While this uptrend seems bullish, a confirmation of a potential upswing will arrive after Ripple produces a decisive 4-hour candlestick close above the support area ranging from $0.942 to $1.172.
In that case, XRP price will be primed for a 23% ascent to $1.445, the first area of interest. Following the breach of this ceiling, the remittance token could rally another 4% to tag $1.50.
If the buying pressure persists after this rally, a 9% bull rally will place Ripple at $1.638.
XRP/USDT 4-hour chart
Supporting this bullish narrative is the reduction in whale transactions worth $100,000 or more. The metric has seen a considerable decline from 128 to 18 between May 19 and May 20. This 86% decline indicates that whales are done selling XRP, suggesting that a downswing is unlikely.
Since the sellers are virtually absent, minor buying pressure will be enough to push XRP price above $1.172, confirming the start of a new uptrend.
XRP whale transaction chart
Additionally, the 30-day Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) has dipped to -24%, representing that the short-term sellers are booking profits. This decline into the negative territory is considered as an ‘opportunity zone’ as it allows long-term holders to accumulate.
XRP MVRV chart
While Ripple seems to be recovering after a disastrous crash, things could quickly turn awry if bears restart their selling spree. Supporting this pessimistic scenario is the sharp decline in the number of whales holding 1,000,000 or more XRP tokens.
Roughly 66 new investors belonging to this category have reallocated or booked profits between May 18 and May 20, indicating that they are not confident in XRP price and its performance.
XRP supply distribution chart
If XRP price produces a convincing close below $0.850, it would invalidate the bullish thesis and trigger a 7% downswing to $0.793.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
SafeMoon Price Prediction: SAFEMOON may crash before bulls’ comeback
SafeMoon price is currently undergoing a sell-off after getting rejected by an immediate supply barrier. The sellers’ conviction will decide how much SAFEMOON will drop before the buyers come to its rescue.
Wells Fargo to roll out crypto strategy for wealthy clients as attractive hedging option
Wells Fargo Investment Institute has been diving deep into the research for offering reliable and safe crypto investment products for their clients. The president of the firm suggested that the crypto industry may be evolving into a more ...
Ethereum Classic Price Prediction: ETC eyes 40% upswing after brutal market crash
Ethereum Classic price undid its gains between May 2 and May 6 as it crashed during Wednesday’s trading session. Now, ETC is finding its foothold as it trades above a critical demand barrier.
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple legal clarity could trigger a new rally
XRP price collapsed almost 50% today at the intra-day low but has rebounded to show a decline of 31%. Psychologically significant $1.00 provides support for the second time in a month.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.