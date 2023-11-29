XRP price eyes $0.70 as Stuart Alderoty says Ripple could emerge as the world’s reserve currency one day

- Ripple price has flipped the 25-day EMA to a resistance hurdle at $0.6142 as it thinly holds above $0.5891 support.
- XRP could extend south if the $0.5891 support breaks, spiraling 10% lower to consolidate under $0.5751 in a dire case.
- The bearish thesis will be invalidated once the price breaks and closes above $0.6857, the supply zone’s mean threshold.
Ripple (XRP) price has investors at the edge of their seats. However, they continue to remember September 4, when Ripple CTO Stuart Alderoty opined that XRP could emerge as the world’s reserve currency one day. In his opinion, much of the world would be satisfied with a currency that no one controls being used as the world’s reserve currency.
XRP will act is a global decentralized world currency.— mickle (@xrpmickle) November 25, 2023
XRP a Global Reserve Currency - David Swartzhttps://t.co/pQOPBTQZYp#XRP #Ripple
Also Read: XRP price eyes a 10% climb as Ripple lawyer John Deaton raises concern over US Dollar losing its dominance
Ripple could settle with US SEC on November 30
There are speculations about a possible settlement between Ripple and the SEC, after a report that the financial regulator will be holding a closed-door meeting on Thursday. Neither the subject of the meeting nor the other attendee is known, for now, leaving all things to speculation as XRP community members watch the clock.
If a settlement does happen, it could inspire optimism among XRP holders, inspiring a buying frenzy. This is due to the cultic following that is characteristic of the Ripple community which tends to run with positive news.
The ongoing slump could, therefore, be a buying opportunity ahead of a possible settlement. If history is enough to go by, Ripple price could rise between 10 to30%, akin to what happened when Judge Analisa Torres determined that XRP was only a security when sold to institutional investors.
XRP and Bitcoin on the weighing scale
Following the court’s determination about XRP’s security status, and its confirmation by Judge Analisa afterwards, the Ripple community has a lot of hope for the token. CEO Brad Garlinghouse at some point said that XRP is the next Bitcoin if it solves a multi-trillion dollar problem.
BOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOM!!!#XRP IS THE NEXT BITCOIN! @bgarlinghouse pic.twitter.com/Mpn3rhlkFV— JackTheRippler ©️ (@RippleXrpie) September 16, 2023
As it stands, the performance of the two players, XRP and Bitcoin, both featuring among the crypto top three, does not show parity. Ripple price is stuck under $0.6500 as Bitcoin tests the $38,000 psychological level for the third time in a week.
Wow. I never realised XRP’s price performance was this poor compared to other major coins and not only compared to Bitcoin and Ethereum. It has of course been under the cloud of a SEC investigation and then lawsuit that entire period but you would think it would have caught up… https://t.co/Eyflqp0JZq— bill morgan (@Belisarius2020) November 29, 2023
XRP/USDT 1-day chart, BTC/USDT 1-day chart
On this comparison, legal expert Bill Morgan challenges the narrative that selling pressure is what is keeping Ripple price stunted.
Is that selling pressure suppressing XRP price? I say no. Firstly, it’s not 3 billion XRP per quarter. That much is released from Escrow by Ripple but about 800 million XRP per month is put back into escrow.— bill morgan (@Belisarius2020) November 29, 2023
Secondly 200 million XRP per month is not much compared to XRP volume… https://t.co/95HsNYT8An pic.twitter.com/gKzEqkUjcs
XRP price outlook as Morgan absolves selling for suppressing Ripple price
Ripple (XRP) price is down 1% as trading volume dwindles 2% over the last 24 hours, but community members remain on the ready to ride on the wave of a bullish development in the ecosystem. This is indicated by the position of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovering just around the 50 level for days on end, showing indecisiveness.
The price is trapped between the 25-day and 50-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) at $0.6142 and $0.5967, respectively. A breakout from this consolidation zone in either direction could determine the next directional bias.
For a confirmed uptrend, Ripple price must foray into the supply zone extending from $0.6582 to $0.7186 and break and close above its midline at $0.6857. Such a move would set the tone for XRP to tag the $0.7000 psychological level.
XRP/USDT 1-day chart
On the flipside, a break and close below the 50-day EMA at $0.5967 would expose Ripple price to a cliff that could culminate in a 10% fall into the consolidation zone between $0.5392 and $0.5750.
Cryptocurrency metrics FAQs
What is circulating supply?
The developer or creator of each cryptocurrency decides on the total number of tokens that can be minted or issued. Only a certain number of these assets can be minted by mining, staking or other mechanisms. This is defined by the algorithm of the underlying blockchain technology. Since its inception, a total of 19,445,656 BTCs have been mined, which is the circulating supply of Bitcoin. On the other hand, circulating supply can also be decreased via actions such as burning tokens, or mistakenly sending assets to addresses of other incompatible blockchains.
What is market capitalization?
Market capitalization is the result of multiplying the circulating supply of a certain asset by the asset’s current market value. For Bitcoin, the market capitalization at the beginning of August 2023 is above $570 billion, which is the result of the more than 19 million BTC in circulation multiplied by the Bitcoin price around $29,600.
What is trading volume?
Trading volume refers to the total number of tokens for a specific asset that has been transacted or exchanged between buyers and sellers within set trading hours, for example, 24 hours. It is used to gauge market sentiment, this metric combines all volumes on centralized exchanges and decentralized exchanges. Increasing trading volume often denotes the demand for a certain asset as more people are buying and selling the cryptocurrency.
What is funding rate?
Funding rates are a concept designed to encourage traders to take positions and ensure perpetual contract prices match spot markets. It defines a mechanism by exchanges to ensure that future prices and index prices periodic payments regularly converge. When the funding rate is positive, the price of the perpetual contract is higher than the mark price. This means traders who are bullish and have opened long positions pay traders who are in short positions. On the other hand, a negative funding rate means perpetual prices are below the mark price, and hence traders with short positions pay traders who have opened long positions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
MATIC whales on a buying spree, Polygon’s native token could extend gains
MATIC’s large wallet investors scooped up over 120 million MATIC in the past week. Polygon’s native token is likely to extend gains as on-chain metrics turn bullish.
Cristiano Ronaldo hit by lawsuit for promotion of unregistered securities at Binance
Cristiano Ronaldo is slammed by a class-action lawsuit from plaintiffs alleging that they suffered losses from the footballer’s promotion of at least three of his NFT collections with Binance, as reported by Cointelegraph.
Bitcoin price eyes $41,000 target with declining BTC balance on exchanges
Bitcoin worth $1 billion has been withdrawn from exchanges in the last two weeks. The SEC asked for public feedback on Franklin Templeton’s Spot Bitcoin ETF, fueling anticipation of approval.
Chainlink price eyes compelling gains with bullish on-chain metrics
Chainlink price climbed nearly 11% in the past week, amidst bullish catalysts. Whale activity, and declining on-chain metrics such as Supply on Exchanges, support gains in LINK price.
Three key BTC accumulation levels before ETF approval in January 2024
Bitcoin, from a high time-frame perspective, has been in an up-only trend since the start of 2023. BTC has ignored many sell signals due to the likelihood of an Exchange-Traded Fund approval. With the holidays around the corner, falling liquidity could see BTC discounted from its current level, hovering around the $37,000 region.