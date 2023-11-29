XRP price eyes $0.70 as Stuart Alderoty says Ripple could emerge as the world’s reserve currency one day

Share:

Ripple price has flipped the 25-day EMA to a resistance hurdle at $0.6142 as it thinly holds above $0.5891 support.

XRP could extend south if the $0.5891 support breaks, spiraling 10% lower to consolidate under $0.5751 in a dire case.

The bearish thesis will be invalidated once the price breaks and closes above $0.6857, the supply zone’s mean threshold.

Ripple (XRP) price has investors at the edge of their seats. However, they continue to remember September 4, when Ripple CTO Stuart Alderoty opined that XRP could emerge as the world’s reserve currency one day. In his opinion, much of the world would be satisfied with a currency that no one controls being used as the world’s reserve currency.

XRP will act is a global decentralized world currency.



XRP a Global Reserve Currency - David Swartzhttps://t.co/pQOPBTQZYp#XRP #Ripple — mickle (@xrpmickle) November 25, 2023

Also Read: XRP price eyes a 10% climb as Ripple lawyer John Deaton raises concern over US Dollar losing its dominance

Ripple could settle with US SEC on November 30

There are speculations about a possible settlement between Ripple and the SEC, after a report that the financial regulator will be holding a closed-door meeting on Thursday. Neither the subject of the meeting nor the other attendee is known, for now, leaving all things to speculation as XRP community members watch the clock.

If a settlement does happen, it could inspire optimism among XRP holders, inspiring a buying frenzy. This is due to the cultic following that is characteristic of the Ripple community which tends to run with positive news.

The ongoing slump could, therefore, be a buying opportunity ahead of a possible settlement. If history is enough to go by, Ripple price could rise between 10 to30%, akin to what happened when Judge Analisa Torres determined that XRP was only a security when sold to institutional investors.

XRP and Bitcoin on the weighing scale

Following the court’s determination about XRP’s security status, and its confirmation by Judge Analisa afterwards, the Ripple community has a lot of hope for the token. CEO Brad Garlinghouse at some point said that XRP is the next Bitcoin if it solves a multi-trillion dollar problem.

As it stands, the performance of the two players, XRP and Bitcoin, both featuring among the crypto top three, does not show parity. Ripple price is stuck under $0.6500 as Bitcoin tests the $38,000 psychological level for the third time in a week.

Wow. I never realised XRP’s price performance was this poor compared to other major coins and not only compared to Bitcoin and Ethereum. It has of course been under the cloud of a SEC investigation and then lawsuit that entire period but you would think it would have caught up… https://t.co/Eyflqp0JZq — bill morgan (@Belisarius2020) November 29, 2023

XRP/USDT 1-day chart, BTC/USDT 1-day chart

On this comparison, legal expert Bill Morgan challenges the narrative that selling pressure is what is keeping Ripple price stunted.

Is that selling pressure suppressing XRP price? I say no. Firstly, it’s not 3 billion XRP per quarter. That much is released from Escrow by Ripple but about 800 million XRP per month is put back into escrow.



Secondly 200 million XRP per month is not much compared to XRP volume… https://t.co/95HsNYT8An pic.twitter.com/gKzEqkUjcs — bill morgan (@Belisarius2020) November 29, 2023

XRP price outlook as Morgan absolves selling for suppressing Ripple price

Ripple (XRP) price is down 1% as trading volume dwindles 2% over the last 24 hours, but community members remain on the ready to ride on the wave of a bullish development in the ecosystem. This is indicated by the position of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovering just around the 50 level for days on end, showing indecisiveness.

The price is trapped between the 25-day and 50-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) at $0.6142 and $0.5967, respectively. A breakout from this consolidation zone in either direction could determine the next directional bias.

For a confirmed uptrend, Ripple price must foray into the supply zone extending from $0.6582 to $0.7186 and break and close above its midline at $0.6857. Such a move would set the tone for XRP to tag the $0.7000 psychological level.

XRP/USDT 1-day chart

On the flipside, a break and close below the 50-day EMA at $0.5967 would expose Ripple price to a cliff that could culminate in a 10% fall into the consolidation zone between $0.5392 and $0.5750.