XRP price eyes a 10% climb as Ripple lawyer John Deaton raises concern over US Dollar losing its dominance

Ripple (XRP) lawyer John E. Deaton has raised concern over the US Dollar (USD) losing its dominance. His comments come after the UAE officially stopped using dollar for oil trades, in favor of local currencies.

Ripple lawyer concerned about waning USD dominance

It comes as the world over edges towards de-dollarization, with BRICS at the forefront of the campaign. Notably, the UAE enlisted into this economic alliance only recently.

It marks a strategic departure from the dollar dominance that has been long established, with the potential to significantly affect the dominance of the US dollar within the global oil market. Deaton speculates that this could be a trend, posing rhetoric that crypto and/or stable coins could play a role moving forward.

Ripple price inches higher eyes a 10% climb as momentum resumes

Ripple (XRP) price is sitting on the $0.5981 support level, with the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) providing additional support at $0.5852. With these buyer congestion levels holding, XRP price could move north.

Increased buying pressure sprouting from the 50-day SMA and the $0.5981 buyer congestion level could set the tone for Ripple price to foray into the supply zone extending from $0.6582 to $0.7186. To confirm the continuation of the advance, the price must record a daily candlestick close above the midline of this order block above $0.6857.

In a highly bullish case, Ripple price could break out of the supply barrier as it heads to the $0.8000 psychological level.

The gains could even extend past $0.9000 and the range high at $0.9408 before testing the much desirable $1.0000 psychological level, last tested on December 23, 2021. Such a move would constitute a 65% climb above current levels.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has deflected from its initial southbound move in a noticeable attempt to pull north. If this trajectory sustains itself, the RSI could soon cross above the signal line (yellow band), a move typically interpreted as a buy signal.

XRP/USDT 1-day chart

On the flipside, increased seller momentum could see Ripple price lose the critical support levels offered by the horizontal line at $0.5981 and the 50-day SMA at $0.5852, thereby invalidating the bullish thesis.

A prolonged slump could send Ripple price to the 200-day and 100-day EMAs at $0.5531 and $0.5480, respectively. If those levels break, XRP price could fall back into a consolidation phase between $0.4743 and $0.5392.