XRP price surged past the $0.60 resistance, trading at $0.61 on Tuesday.

The altcoin has noted a 70% decline in its transaction volume between April 1 and 8, signaling loss of interest among traders.

XRP active addresses declined by 36% in the same timeframe, signaling decline in on-chain activity.

Ripple (XRP) price is $0.61 on Tuesday after climbing above the psychologically important $0.60 level for the first time in a week on Monday. XRP Ledger’s native token has sustained its gains from Monday, but it has been trading broadly sideways in April so far as on-chain activity signals waning interest from market participants.

Daily digest market movers: Ripple on-chain activity declines

Ripple active addresses and transaction volume are two key metrics that measure the relevance, demand and interest of XRP among traders.

Data from crypto intelligence tracker Santiment shows that between April 1 and 8, XRP active addresses dropped by 36% and transaction volume took a 70% hit. These metrics support a thesis of waning interest among traders and a drop in demand for XRP among market participants.

Typically, these on-chain metrics would be associated with an upcoming correction in the altcoin’s price.

XRP Active Addresses and Transaction Volume

Ripple announced plans to launch USD-backed stablecoin on April 4, fueling anticipation among XRP holders and crypto influencers on X. Crypto experts believe the stablecoin launch could boost utility for XRPLedger’s native token XRP. A crypto expert behind the X handle @XRPcryptowolf believes the launch of the new stablecoin is a bullish development for XRP. The development is likely catalyzing the recent gains in XRP.

The new XRPL stablecoin is extremely bullish for $XRP — XRPcryptowolf (@XRPcryptowolf) April 8, 2024

Technical analysis: XRP price climbs back above $0.60

XRP price started an uptrend after hitting its April 4 low of $0.5623. XRP price formed a higher high in its 4-hour chart, making a comeback above its psychologically important $0.60 level. On Tuesday, XRP price climbed to $0.61.

The green bars above the neutral line on the Awesome Oscillator support XRP’s recent gains. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) climbed to 62.83, up from the neutral level at 50 (seen on Monday), signaling increased bullish momentum.

In its uptrend, XRP price’s first target is Monday’s high of $0.6265. Further up, XRP may face resistance at $0.65 on its way to the year-to-date peak of $0.7440. XRP price has failed to flip this resistance into support throughout mid-March 2024.

XRP/USDT 4-hour chart

On the downside, a candlestick close below the $0.60 level could invalidate the bullish thesis and predict a decline to $0.5944, the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the price climb to Monday’s high of $0.6265.

XRP price could find support at the April 4 low of $0.5623, in the event of further correction in the altcoin.