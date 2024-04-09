- XRP price surged past the $0.60 resistance, trading at $0.61 on Tuesday.
- The altcoin has noted a 70% decline in its transaction volume between April 1 and 8, signaling loss of interest among traders.
- XRP active addresses declined by 36% in the same timeframe, signaling decline in on-chain activity.
Ripple (XRP) price is $0.61 on Tuesday after climbing above the psychologically important $0.60 level for the first time in a week on Monday. XRP Ledger’s native token has sustained its gains from Monday, but it has been trading broadly sideways in April so far as on-chain activity signals waning interest from market participants.
Daily digest market movers: Ripple on-chain activity declines
- Ripple active addresses and transaction volume are two key metrics that measure the relevance, demand and interest of XRP among traders.
- Data from crypto intelligence tracker Santiment shows that between April 1 and 8, XRP active addresses dropped by 36% and transaction volume took a 70% hit. These metrics support a thesis of waning interest among traders and a drop in demand for XRP among market participants.
- Typically, these on-chain metrics would be associated with an upcoming correction in the altcoin’s price.
XRP Active Addresses and Transaction Volume
- Ripple announced plans to launch USD-backed stablecoin on April 4, fueling anticipation among XRP holders and crypto influencers on X. Crypto experts believe the stablecoin launch could boost utility for XRPLedger’s native token XRP. A crypto expert behind the X handle @XRPcryptowolf believes the launch of the new stablecoin is a bullish development for XRP. The development is likely catalyzing the recent gains in XRP.
The new XRPL stablecoin is extremely bullish for $XRP— XRPcryptowolf (@XRPcryptowolf) April 8, 2024
Technical analysis: XRP price climbs back above $0.60
XRP price started an uptrend after hitting its April 4 low of $0.5623. XRP price formed a higher high in its 4-hour chart, making a comeback above its psychologically important $0.60 level. On Tuesday, XRP price climbed to $0.61.
The green bars above the neutral line on the Awesome Oscillator support XRP’s recent gains. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) climbed to 62.83, up from the neutral level at 50 (seen on Monday), signaling increased bullish momentum.
In its uptrend, XRP price’s first target is Monday’s high of $0.6265. Further up, XRP may face resistance at $0.65 on its way to the year-to-date peak of $0.7440. XRP price has failed to flip this resistance into support throughout mid-March 2024.
XRP/USDT 4-hour chart
On the downside, a candlestick close below the $0.60 level could invalidate the bullish thesis and predict a decline to $0.5944, the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the price climb to Monday’s high of $0.6265.
XRP price could find support at the April 4 low of $0.5623, in the event of further correction in the altcoin.
Crypto ETF FAQs
An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) is an investment vehicle or an index that tracks the price of an underlying asset. ETFs can not only track a single asset, but a group of assets and sectors. For example, a Bitcoin ETF tracks Bitcoin’s price. ETF is a tool used by investors to gain exposure to a certain asset.
Yes. The first Bitcoin futures ETF in the US was approved by the US Securities & Exchange Commission in October 2021. A total of seven Bitcoin futures ETFs have been approved, with more than 20 still waiting for the regulator’s permission. The SEC says that the cryptocurrency industry is new and subject to manipulation, which is why it has been delaying crypto-related futures ETFs for the last few years.
Bitcoin spot ETF has been approved outside the US, but the SEC is yet to approve one in the country. After BlackRock filed for a Bitcoin spot ETF on June 15, the interest surrounding crypto ETFs has been renewed. Grayscale – whose application for a Bitcoin spot ETF was initially rejected by the SEC – got a victory in court, forcing the US regulator to review its proposal again. The SEC’s loss in this lawsuit has fueled hopes that a Bitcoin spot ETF might be approved by the end of the year.
