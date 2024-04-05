Ripple announces USD-backed stablecoin launch in 2024, XRP price remains range bound

- Ripple announced plans to release a USD-backed stablecoin on the XRPLedger and Ethereum blockchains in 2024.
- Ripple’s move is aimed at boosting the utility and liquidity on the XRPLedger, however XRP price continues to decline.
- XRP price is range bound below the psychologically important $0.60 level on Friday.
Ripple (XRP) price is stuck within a tight range between its February 17 low of $0.5643 and March 18 high of $0.6686. On Friday, the altcoin traded below the psychologically important $0.60 level, at $0.5807.
Ripple announced the launch of a 1:1 USD backed stablecoin on the XRPLedger and Ethereum blockchain, to be released in 2024. The announcement failed to catalyze a recovery in the altcoin.
Daily digest market movers: Ripple stablecoin news fails to catalyze XRP gains
- Ripple announced its foray in the $150 billion market with a stablecoin pegged 1:1 with the US Dollar, on April 4.
- The payment remittance firm said the stablecoin will first be released on the XRP Ledger and Ethereum, in 2024.
- Ripple explains that the move is aimed at both institutional and DeFi realms and the payment giant has plans to enhance its payment infrastructure for clients.
- The cross-border payment remittance firm acknowledges that crypto’s future is multichain and a stablecoin needs interoperability for adoption by users.
- The firm explains that the USD-backed token will be released on DeFi apps and will have compatibility with the existing DeFi infrastructure.
1/ The stablecoin market is booming – around $150B today, and projected to soar past $2.8T by 2028. There's a clear demand for trust, stability, and utility.— Ripple (@Ripple) April 4, 2024
That's why later this year we’re launching a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the USD on the XRP Ledger and Ethereum.…
- While the announcement marks a watershed moment for the payment firm that is currently battling the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in court, it failed to catalyze gains in XRPLedger’s native token XRP.
Technical analysis: XRP price stuck in tight range despite positive development
XRP price has been in a decline since the March 11 year-to-date peak of $0.7440. The altcoin has failed to make a comeback to the local top, despite numerous attempts and XRP is range bound between the February 17 low of $0.5643 and March 18 high of $0.6686 for nearly a month and half.
XRP price is likely to sweep liquidity at the daily support level, $0.5386. This level has acted as support since February 15, and held strong through multiple retests. The altcoin could bounce off the support and fill the Fair Value Gap (FVG) between $0.6185 and $0.6204, on the daily price chart.
The red bars below the neutral line on the Moving Average Convergence/ Divergence (MACD) indicator support the thesis of a liquidity sweep at support.
XRP/USDT 1-day chart
A daily candlestick close above $0.6147, the 50% Fibonacci placeholder of the rally from January 31 low to March 11 peak of $0.7440, could invalidate the bearish thesis. XRP price faces resistance at the upper boundary of the FVG at $0.6204 and the daily resistance level that held steady for nearly two months now, at $0.6686.
Crypto ETF FAQs
An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) is an investment vehicle or an index that tracks the price of an underlying asset. ETFs can not only track a single asset, but a group of assets and sectors. For example, a Bitcoin ETF tracks Bitcoin’s price. ETF is a tool used by investors to gain exposure to a certain asset.
Yes. The first Bitcoin futures ETF in the US was approved by the US Securities & Exchange Commission in October 2021. A total of seven Bitcoin futures ETFs have been approved, with more than 20 still waiting for the regulator’s permission. The SEC says that the cryptocurrency industry is new and subject to manipulation, which is why it has been delaying crypto-related futures ETFs for the last few years.
Bitcoin spot ETF has been approved outside the US, but the SEC is yet to approve one in the country. After BlackRock filed for a Bitcoin spot ETF on June 15, the interest surrounding crypto ETFs has been renewed. Grayscale – whose application for a Bitcoin spot ETF was initially rejected by the SEC – got a victory in court, forcing the US regulator to review its proposal again. The SEC’s loss in this lawsuit has fueled hopes that a Bitcoin spot ETF might be approved by the end of the year.
