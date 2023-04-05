XRP price eyes likely 25% upswing with Deaton’s blow to Gary Gensler and SEC

- Ripple proponent John Deaton slammed the SEC and Chair Gary Gensler in a testimony before Maine’s FSC.
- Deaton’s comments fueled a rally in the altcoin, sending the XRP price nearly 5% higher overnight.
- XRP price is positioned for a likely 25% upswing if sentiment among holders remains bullish.
Ripple proponent John Deaton testified in Maine’s Financial Services Committee that the US Securities and Exchange Commission and Chair Gary Gensler are threatening the state’s right and ability to pass legislation that enables banks to accept custody of cryptocurrency with 100% reserves.
Deaton is widely known as an XRP and Ripple proponent and his pro-Ripple stance in the SEC’s lawsuit against the cross-border remittance firm.
Also read: Why the fourth Bitcoin halving is not priced in: Analyst fights BTC FUD
Ripple proponent Deaton slams the US SEC and Gary Gensler
The US financial regulator, SEC brought a lawsuit against payment giant Ripple over two years ago. The lawsuit has dragged on, amassing criticism from XRP holders and the wider crypto community.
Proponent John Deaton informed the community that he testified on April 4, before Maine’s Financial Services Committee that SEC Chair Gensler and the regulator, alongside other agencies, are threatening digital asset holders.
The regulator's moves have threatened the state’s right and ability to pass legislation like a Bank accepting custody of crypto w/100% reserves.
Deaton commented on Gensler’s recent tweet, linking his testimony for the community of XRP and crypto holders.
I testified today before Maine’s FSC that you and the SEC and other agencies are threatening not only digital asset holders, but threatening a state’s right and ability to pass legislation like a Bank accepting custody of crypto w/100% reserves. https://t.co/p3EZb3b3zp— John E Deaton (@JohnEDeaton1) April 4, 2023
XRP holders rejoice and the altcoin’s price climbed nearly 5% since the announcement. Deaton’s move fueled XRP holders with a bullish sentiment.
XRP price gears up for likely 25% upswing
In the altcoin’s uptrend, XRP price has made two swift moves, yielding nearly 32% gains to holders. If the bullish momentum in XRP’s uptrend is sustained, another 32% run up from the $0.49 level could send XRPLedger’s native token to $0.65, the bullish target.
As seen in the price chart below, XRP price jumped from $0.37 to $0.49 and $0.44 to $0.58 in two swift moves in the past two weeks.
XRP/USDT 1D price chart
Another 32% run up from the $0.49 level could result in a “25% rally in XRP price.” The $0.65 target is close to the 61.8% Fibonacci Retracement, a key resistance level for the altcoin.
On its path to $0.65, XRP faces resistance at 38.2% Fibonacci Retracement at $0.53 and 50% at $0.60. If XRP price successfully flips these resistances into support, the asset could hit its bullish target of $0.65.
A decline below the $0.44 level, marked as the weekly low that coincides with 23.6% Fibonacci Retracement could invalidate the bullish thesis for XRP price. In this event, the asset could find support at the weekly low and begin its recovery.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
