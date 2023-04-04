Ethereum price coils ahead of Shapella, will Ethereum make an explosive move?

- Ethereum price held steady above the $1,800 level and holders gear up for an explosive move in the altcoin with Shapella upgrade.
- Analysts target the equal low at $1,770 when opening shorts in the altcoin.
- Ethereum staking in the ETH2 deposit contract and liquid staking gain popularity closer to the Shapella upgrade.
Ethereum price tackled resistance at the $1,800 level before climbing higher on April 3. With the Shapella upgrade fast approaching, analysts are eyeing the Ethereum network for an explosive move in ETH price.
Interestingly, there is a spike in the volume of Ethereum staked in the ETH2 deposit contract and liquid staking protocols like Lido, ahead of Shapella.
Also read: Ethereum price shows sign of rally, will Ethereum climb to $2,000?
Ethereum price climbs above $1,800 with Shapella fast approaching
Ethereum price climbed above $1,800 on April 3 after sideways price action. The altcoin yielded nearly 2% gains for holders since Monday, gearing up for its next big upgrade, the Shanghai hard fork, also known as Shapella.
Experts believe the altcoin would likely coil and make an explosive move with the Shapella upgrade. Justin Bennett, a crypto analyst and trader evaluated Ethereum price action and concluded that a massive rally is likely in the second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, in the following weeks.
Ritesh, a crypto analyst on Twitter shared a target of $1,770 equal lows for shorts in Ethereum.
$ETH probably a better short soon targeting this equal low pic.twitter.com/mKtHX5zLNe— Ritesh✺ (@Ritesh_Trades) April 3, 2023
Why Shapella upgrade is key to Ethereum
The Shapella upgrade, also known as the Shanghai hard fork, is expected to unlock the staked Ethereum in the ETH2 deposit contract for the first time since its deployment in 2020. This makes it the most important upgrade in altcoin since the transition to Proof-of-Stake, in the Merge.
In the 157th AllCoreDevs meeting, the Ethereum developer team decided on April 12 as the date for mainnet activation of the Shapella upgrade.
The upcoming token unlock has failed to deter analysts and ETH ecosystem participants from staking the altcoin in the ETH2 deposit contract and liquid staking platforms like Lido.
ETH stakers
Lido accounts for nearly 5.6 million staked ETH tokens and represents 31% of the share of the staking market. The liquid staking protocol is followed by Coinbase, Binance and Kraken among others that provide the ETH staking service.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum price coils ahead of Shapella, will Ethereum make an explosive move?
Ethereum price tackled resistance at the $1,800 level before climbing higher on April 3. With the Shapella upgrade fast approaching, analysts are eyeing the Ethereum network for an explosive move in ETH price.
Twitter updates website logo to Shiba Inu dog as Dogecoin surges 30%, a new bull run for meme coins?
Twitter CEO Elon Musk has updated the traditional logo of the giant social media platform to a Shiba Inu dog, a move that has catapulted Dogecoin price above key levels.
Ripple price loses bullish momentum as ruling on SEC case might be months away
Ripple price (XRP) has investors jittered after the remittance token lost the bullish momentum seen in March. Three days into April, XRP has lost some of the gains made last month, with fingers pointed at US attorney John Deaton.
Dogecoin price to test support as Musk doubles down on getting his case thrown out with late Friday repeal
Dogecoin (DOGE) price is tanking after some volatile moves this Monday in the ASIA PAC and European sessions. Traders are grasping to understand the late filing from Musk’s lawyers on Friday that could mean a systemic risk for Dogecoin.
Bitcoin: Breaking down key BTC levels to accumulate for Q2, 2023
Bitcoin price shows an interesting outlook as the first quarter of 2023 comes to an end. BTC has shown strength since day one of 2023 and has netted investors approximately 70% in returns.