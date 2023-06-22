Share:

XRP price is yet to note recovery as significant as Bitcoin and many other altcoins have.

The week ending June 16 was the first time in eight weeks that investors held on to their assets, with XRP observing inflows over outflows.

Social interest in the asset has reset to a monthly low as retail investors await the results of the SEC lawsuit.

XRP price has had a slow recovery in comparison to many of the top cryptocurrencies, even as Bitcoin broke above the $30,000 mark. However, while the Ripple token is lagging in price rise, it's making up for it in terms of gaining institutions' interest. That might be the key to pushing the altcoin to new highs.

XRP price gains new friends

XRP price is currently trading at $0.50 after rising by 5.67% in the span of five days. Even though the start has been slow, the altcoin is potentially gearing up for a run-up towards $0.52 to mark a new year-to-date high, provided it continues to receive support from its newfound allies.

In the week ending June 16, the crypto market, for the first time in eight weeks, observed a pullback from institutional investors in terms of outflows. Despite the net flows still recording outflows, XRP stood out as the most preferred asset, racking up inflows worth $1.1 million against the rest of the digital assets.

Institutional interest in digital assets

If this interest persists during the week ending June 23, the Ripple token might have the key to charting fresh gains in its hand. As is, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) are closing in on indicating bullish signals.

Once RSI tests the neutral line as support and MACD notes a bullish crossover with the MACD line (blue) moving over the signal line (red), bullish momentum could begin.

XRP/USD 1-day chart

Since retail investors' interest is waning at the moment, this is the only hope left for the XRP price to register increases in profits. The social appeal of the altcoin is already at a monthly low after peaking around June 8.

At its highest, XRP was commanding more than 3.7% of the entire crypto social interest, i.e., for every 100 queries regarding crypto, XRP alone was responsible for almost 4 of them. This, at the time of writing, has reduced to just 1.1%.

XRP social interest

The only way this interest could be revived is if the SEC lawsuit against Ripple reaches its conclusion soon and is in favor of the latter. That would trigger a wave of bullishness in retail investors, pulling the XRP price back up.