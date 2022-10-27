- Investor’s confidence in Ripple has recently climbed with the spike in addresses holding XRP.
- Based on data from XRP validator Rich-List.Info, the total number of addresses currently sits at 4.34 million.
- XRP price has remained largely unchanged over the past week.
XRP holders’ confidence in the altcoin surged as the number of addresses holding XRP crossed 4.34 million. Proponents noted a spike in the total number of addresses holding XRP in the last 25 days. The development comes as the payment giant sees a positive breakthrough in its case against the US Securities and Exchange Commision (SEC), over whether Ripple should be classed as a security or not.
Also read: Australia to treat cryptocurrencies as assets, crypto traders disappointed
XRP addresses hit a new milestone
Based on data from XRP validator Rich-List.Info, the total number of addresses holding XRP is currently 4,341,298 (4.34 million). According to the data, 29,883 new addresses were added in the last 25 days.
XRP wallet address from Rich-List.Info
The rise comes after another development in Ripple’s involvement in a legal wrangle with US financial regulator the SEC. In the latest development, the payment giant’s counsel gained access to key documents related to what is referred to as the Hinman speech.
William Hinman was Director of the Division of Corporation Finance at the SEC in 2018 and gave a speech in which he said Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) were not securities. Ripple has been arguing the speech reflects the opinions of the SEC as it was informed by legal experts working there. For some time they have attempted to have documents – emails, for example – written by these experts to Hinman, which they claim he used when writing his speech, included as evidence.
With access to these documents now granted, the blockchain company has recorded a significant win in the lawsuit and revived XRP holders’ confidence in the asset. The fact that Ripple counsel has gained access to the Hinman speech and related documents has also fueled wider investor confidence.
Interest in XRP surges amidst developments in the lawsuit
Positive developments in the SEC v. Ripple case combined with the rise in the number of addresses holding XRP are two key factors driving the altcoin’s price higher. XRP has yielded nearly 5% gains over the past week.
Nathan Pidcock, a crypto analyst and trader believes XRP price needs to break past the $0.4986 level to confirm a bullish trend reversal in the altcoin.
XRP-USDT price chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
XRP Price has one more rally and pullback left before an explosion
Ripple price will likely rally towards $0.50 and pullback before a strong bullrun occurs.
Dogecoin price triggers a multi-year breakout as DOGE bulls hint at a revisit of $0.190
Dogecoin price shows a clear surge in bullish momentum after months of trading lower and consolidating in a tight range.
ApeCoin price hints at a 20% rally as crypto markets make a comeback
ApeCoin price shows clear signs of a bullish resurgence as it attempts to break free from its long-standing downtrend. If successful, APE could kick-start a quick rally to retest the immediate hurdle.
Polygon outperforms Binance Smart Chain on this front after MATIC's 34% rise
In an ever-changing market, MATIC price managed to sustain its rise over the last four weeks. In the future, too, this rise is expected only to grow further, given Polygon's standing in the DeFi market.
Bitcoin: Can BTC rally before the next Fed meeting?
BTC seems to be reacting extremely well to the Fed’s decision to raise interest rates. This connection can be attributed to the high correlation with the stock market. High-impact macroeconomic news which affects the traditional markets is also having a noticeable impact.