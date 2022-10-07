- XRP observed its first major rally since February as the altcoin shot up by 59% to trade at $0.5.
- Bullishness surrounding the upcoming summary judgment has pushed XRP’s price up in the last two weeks.
- 4-month high volatility might lead to price swings resulting in XRP losing the $0.52 psychological support.
Ripple and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are getting closer to the end of their almost 2-year long lawsuit. On the back of that news, the cryptocurrency’s price has risen significantly, making it one of the best performers in the last few weeks but also opening doors to an equally significant price fall.
XRP makes a big jump
Up until mid-September, XRP was stuck within a sideways momentum that kept it below $0.38 for almost four straight months. However, since then, XRP’s price has been observing a consistent rise which also helped XRP breach its 18-month-long downtrend.
Despite multiple attempts, the downtrend line could not be flipped into support, but the 59% rally noted over the last three weeks sustained XRP’s presence above it.
XRP 24-hour price chart
In doing so, XRP also reclaimed the 50-day (red), 100-day (blue) and the 200-day (green) Simple Moving Average (SMA) as support. Of the three, the 200-day SMA holds the most important, as the last time it acted as support was back in December 2021.
The persisting bullishness goes back to the very lawsuit which was once the cause of XRP’s decline. As the lawsuit nears the summary judgment, scheduled for December this year, investors are getting optimistic about its win.
Now while this bullishness might last for a long while, the extremely volatile market might pose a threat to XRP’s price.
Price swings on the way?
As visible on the chart, XRP’s recent price rise also triggered the volatility of its market, bringing it to a 4-month high.
XRP volatility
While the presence of the Average Directional Index (ADX) above 25.0 indicates that the uptrend has strength, the only major support XRP has is of the 200-day SMA. (ref. XRP price chart)
Since the other two SMAs lie way below the $0.38 support, a price swing could potentially cause a downfall toward this support. However, if investors’ support persists, this could be avoided, provided buying pressure is maintained.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Crypto markets to experience one last sell-off
Bitcoin price has been in a steady consolidation for more than two weeks and shows no signs of directional bias. However, the Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) announcement on October 7 could trigger a volatile episode for BTC that could resolve its range tightening and establish a directional bias.
Ethereum Price Prediction: Assessing ETH’s potential breakout
Ethereum price trends sideways between an upper range limit at $1,380 and a lower range limit at $1,272. Its recent rejection caught most investors unawares, with ETH falling to trade at $1,330 at the time of writing.
Dogecoin price slips again, with weekly gains set to evaporate
Dogecoin (DOGE) price action is at risk of tanking 12% and, in the process erasing its weekly gains. A big catalyst that could trigger the retreat is the US Non Farm Payrolls (NFPs) report that is due to come out later this afternoon.
Cardano price hints at a 25% rally as ADA retests stable support level
Cardano price has arrived at an inflection point that has triggered not one but three reversals over the last two months. The recent retest does provide a similar opportunity for investors but with a higher risk.
Bitcoin: BTC’s Q3 close and what to expect in Q4?
Bitcoin price has developed a bullish divergence with RSI, hinting at more upside. Despite the optimistic technicals, investors should expect volatile swings before the end of the third quarter of 2022.