- Ripple whales, holding between 1 million and 10 million XRP, continued accumulating in May.
- XRP holders digested the developments in the SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit and await court rulings.
- XRP is likely to extend gains to $0.60, testing resistance at $0.51 on Thursday.
Ripple (XRP) is being accumulated by large wallet investors as XRP holders await a court ruling in the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) lawsuit against the firm. The altcoin’s accumulation by whales is a positive sign for XRPLedger’s native token.
XRP price sustained above $0.51 on Thursday, likely to extend gains to the psychologically important resistance level of $0.60.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Ripple Whales buy 60 million XRP in May
- Ripple whales holding between 1 million and 10 million XRP have added 60 million tokens to their holdings in May, as seen on crypto intelligence tracker Santiment.
- Typically, whale accumulation is considered bullish for an asset, XRP price could rally in response to the rising buying pressure from market participants.
XRP price vs. XRP holdings of wallets that own 1 million to 10 million coins
- Santiment data shows that XRP holders have realized losses on their holdings in the past week.
- XRP traders have realized nearly $30 million in losses between May 7 and 15, which could be considered a sign of capitulation and a precursor to a recovery in the altcoin’s price. The Network Realized Profit/Loss metric helps identify the net profit/loss of all coins moved on a particular day on-chain.
XRP Network Realized Profit/Loss
- The two indicators point towards gains in XRP price.
- XRP holders are awaiting a ruling in the SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit after the two sides completed filing of their briefs, replies and opposition in the remedies-phase.
Technical analysis: XRP could test resistance at $0.60
On the 4-hour and 1-day timeframes, the XRP/USDT chart shows signs of recovery in the altcoin. Ripple has sustained above $0.51 on Thursday and is likely to test resistance at the psychologically important $0.60 level.
XRP faces resistance at $0.5310 and $0.5951, the 50% and 78.6% Fibonacci retracement levels of the decline from the April 9 top of $0.6431 to the April 13 bottom of $0.4188.
The green bars above the neutral line on the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator support XRP gains. RSI, a momentum indicator, reads 48.47, inching closer to the neutral zone at 50, signaling an increasing balance between bullish and bearish positions.
XRP/USDT 1-day chart
If the XRP price fails to break past resistance at $0.53, the altcoin could sweep liquidity at $0.4665, a support level respected on the weekly XRP/USDT chart.
Crypto ETF FAQs
An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) is an investment vehicle or an index that tracks the price of an underlying asset. ETFs can not only track a single asset, but a group of assets and sectors. For example, a Bitcoin ETF tracks Bitcoin’s price. ETF is a tool used by investors to gain exposure to a certain asset.
Yes. The first Bitcoin futures ETF in the US was approved by the US Securities & Exchange Commission in October 2021. A total of seven Bitcoin futures ETFs have been approved, with more than 20 still waiting for the regulator’s permission. The SEC says that the cryptocurrency industry is new and subject to manipulation, which is why it has been delaying crypto-related futures ETFs for the last few years.
Bitcoin spot ETF has been approved outside the US, but the SEC is yet to approve one in the country. After BlackRock filed for a Bitcoin spot ETF on June 15, the interest surrounding crypto ETFs has been renewed. Grayscale – whose application for a Bitcoin spot ETF was initially rejected by the SEC – got a victory in court, forcing the US regulator to review its proposal again. The SEC’s loss in this lawsuit has fueled hopes that a Bitcoin spot ETF might be approved by the end of the year.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE’s 15% upside potential hinges on Bitcoin holding above $65K
Dogecoin price is trading with a bullish bias, leading meme coins north as sector bulls resurface. This show of hand comes after Bitcoin price broke past the $65,000 threshold and could extend if the pioneer cryptocurrency holds above this level.
Vanguard CEO shoots down possibility of launching spot BTC ETF despite firms disclosing $100M+ in assets
Spot ETFs remain an abounding fundamental in the crypto market since the landmark approval on January 10 and subsequent launch the next day. As the investment product, an increasing number of deep pockets continue to disclose ownership.
Bitcoin Price Outlook: Will CPI report showing inflation eased in April push BTC to $70K?
Bitcoin price jumped by 5% on Wednesday, seeing the American session outperform the Asian session for the first time in a while. Tailwinds sprouted fron US inflation release.
AI tokens see heavy gains following crypto market recovery
Several altcoins have posted gains in the past 24 hours, reacting positively to Bitcoin's rise after the US released its CPI data for April. AI tokens are among the largest gainers as the AI and Big Data category increased more than 11% on Wednesday.
Bitcoin: Why BTC is close to a bottom
Bitcoin (BTC) price efforts of a recovery this week have been countered by selling pressure during the onset of the American session. However, the downside potential appears to have been capped.