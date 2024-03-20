XRP price extends losses as SEC and Ripple agree to keep upcoming lawsuit briefings sealed

- XRP price extends losses with recent development in SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit.
- SEC and Ripple have filed a joint sealing proposal related to the upcoming remedies-related brief on March 22.
- XRP price could extend losses to $0.54 in its downtrend.
XRP price declined below its psychological support at $0.60 on Wednesday. XRP Ledger’s native token downward trend extends as the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple have filed a joint proposal to seal confidential materials in the upcoming remedies brief, which will be held on March 22.
Daily digest market movers: XRP whales move the token in large volumes, lawsuit drags on
- XRP’s large-wallet investors have moved their holdings in transactions valued at $100,000 and higher. In the past 10 days, there have been over 14,000 large-volume XRP transfers by whales, according to Santiment data. The movements coincide with the decline in XRP price, signaling that whales are likely realizing losses on their token holdings.
- The Network Realized Profit/Loss metric from Santiment shows consistent dips, meaning whales on average are taking losses when offloading their XRP holdings. Generally, a series of realized losses after price dips could be a sign of capitulation from investors and an opportunity to buy.
Network Realized Profit/Loss and Whale Transaction Count. Source: Santiment
- The SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit drags on with new developments on Wednesday. The two parties have filed a joint sealing proposal to govern sealing issues related to the upcoming remedies-related briefs that both parties file, according to the latest court filing. In practice, this means the remedies-related briefs will remain under wraps and won’t be available for the general public until March 26.
#XRPCommunity #SECGov v. #Ripple #XRP The parties have filed a joint sealing proposal “to govern sealing issues relating to the upcoming remedies-related briefing to be filed in this case.” pic.twitter.com/gaF2DLlWDN— James K. Filan (@FilanLaw) March 19, 2024
Technical analysis: XRP price likely to extend losses
XRP price lost ground, dipping below the psychologically important level of $0.60 on Wednesday. The altcoin hit a low of $0.5685 early on Wednesday, breaking below support at $0.57. Both support levels were key to the altcoin’s recovery, so it is likely that the correction ensues.
XRP price could sweep support at $0.5407, the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the altcoin’s rally to its year-to-date peak of $0.7440. The January 31 low of $0.4853 is the next support in the altcoin’s downtrend.
The red bars below the zero line on the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator indicate there is negative momentum in XRP. This further supports a bearish thesis for XRP price.
XRP/USDT 1-day chart
XRP price could recoup its losses and reverse the downward trend if the altcoin sees a daily candlestick close above the $0.60 level and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) inches closer to neutral at 50. Currently, the RSI is at 44.49. Once the altcoin flips the $0.61 resistance into support, it could invalidate the bearish thesis and rally towards R1 at $0.65.
