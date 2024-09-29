XRP eyes over 5% gains, could break above July 2024 high amidst positive developments

Ripple pushes forward in its stablecoin project, RUSD testing on XRP Ledger and Ethereum continues.

Pro-crypto attorney shares thoughts on an SEC appeal on the lawsuit ruling, whether it is likely and what to expect.

XRP targets over 5% gains and a return to levels previously seen in July 2024.

Ripple (XRP), a cross-border payment remittance firm is making strides in the development of its stablecoin Ripple USD (RUSD). The asset is in the testing phase on the XRP Ledger and Ethereum blockchain.

XRP holders are digesting the possibility of Securities & Exchange Commission’s (SEC) appeal against the final ruling in the Ripple lawsuit.

XRP trades at $0.6251 early on Sunday.

XRP eyes over 5% gains

XRP has been in a downward trend since mid-July. The altcoin holds steady above key support at $0.6200. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator flashes green histogram bars meaning there is underlying positive momentum in XRP price trend.

XRP could extend gains by 5.55%. The 50% Fibonacci retracement of the altcoin’s decline from its July 2023 top of $0.9380 to the July 2024 low of $0.3823, at $0.6602 is a key level for XRP.

The native token of the XRP Ledger could find support in the Fair Value Gap between $0.5972 and $0.6076. This is an imbalance zone where XRP could sweep liquidity in its path to the July 2024 high of $0.6602.

XRP/USDT daily chart

XRP could face resistance at the August 7 high of $0.6434 in its path to $0.6602 on Sunday.

Pro-crypto attorney believes SEC could appeal

Pro-crypto attorney John Deaton who acted as amici, or friend of the court in the SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit helped XRP holders digest the likelihood of an appeal by the US financial regulator. Deaton argues that an appeal would be a waste of taxpayer money and SEC Chair Gary Gensler could possibly go ahead with the same.

Deaton shares his stance in a tweet thread on X.

As someone who knows the @Ripple case very well, considering I was an active litigant for over 2 1/2 years, and considering Judge Torres cited my Amicus Brief, and the 3,800 XRP Holder Affidavits I submitted, as well as my efforts, as Amicus Counsel, in the @LBRYcom case (see… https://t.co/Ot7AgoFQh7 — John E Deaton (@JohnEDeaton1) September 26, 2024