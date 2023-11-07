Share:

Ripple price is holding above the $0.66 support level despite XRP trading in overbought territory.

The $0.60 level remains critical for the remittance token since every day in November has closed above this level after closing out October there.

XRP could still realize 15% growth as token holders keep their selling appetite in check ahead of key community event.

Invalidation of the bullish thesis will occur once the payments token closes below the $0.53 support level.

Ripple (XRP) price remains bullish after a solid breakout beginning on October 18, when the rally in the broader market kick-started a strong move north. The payments token managed to break past the $0.60 barrier on November 1, steered by buying pressure from retail traders, and will not relent as a key community event is due.

Ripple Swell 2023 preview

Ripple Swell 2023 is due to start on November 8, a two-day event that will end on November 9. The venue is Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai. While registration is already closed, early sign ups consist of leading industry innovators coming together to discuss topics that are most important to the contemporary finance industry.

The event is likely to benefit XRP in particular as participants will be delving into the intricacies of payments and digital currencies. The meeting will also investigate the impact of regulatory frameworks for digital assets, with a view toward understanding how to meet users at the point where blockchain and cryptocurrency technology intersect. Topics will also include integrating crypto with traditional markets for globally sustainable solutions.

With XRP at the center of payments and digital currencies, and the fact that it is arguably the one altcoin whose regulatory position is defined, it is bound to be a key subject.