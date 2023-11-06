Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC to pivot below $35,500 after fortnight of consolidation

- Bitcoin price uptrend may be exhausted for the short term, as the $35,500 level pressures BTC.
- Ethereum price at crossroads below $1,935 mean threshold represents a make-or-break moment for the largest altcoin by market capitalization.
- Ripple price’s bullish momentum continues to build, but the supply barrier ahead may pose a challenge with $0.800 likely to hold.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been consolidating below $35,500 for almost two weeks now, being static, with analysts attributing the slow-down in pace to the absence of ETF-related news. With its Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) prices have also come to a halt, facing critical barriers that will determine the next move.
Also Read: Bitcoin and Ethereum price rise halting makes way for layer-2 & DeFi tokens to chart over 40% gains
Bitcoin price marks time below $35,954
Bitcoin (BTC) price is marking time below the $35,954 level after a steady 40% climb that began in mid-September. Exchanging hands for $35,091 as of press time, the rally seems exhausted, with the price showing reluctance around the $35,500 level. The bulls are likely to take a breather as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) position shows BTC is massively overbought.
With this outlook, it is likely that Bitcoin price could correct soon, likely for the short term, before a continuation of the primary trend. Likely targets in a downward directional bias include the $32,000 psychological level, a critical juncture having capped the upside potential for the king of cryptocurrencies since May 2022 when the Terra (UST) ecosystem fell off a cliff.
The RSI deviated from the northbound move, flattening to show complacency as buying pressure continues to weaken. This observation favors the downside.
BTC/USDT 3-day chart
However, if sidelined investors join the bull’s camp, Bitcoin price could continue north, breaking past the $35,954 resistance level with a breakout objective above the $40,000 psychological level. In a highly bullish case, the gains could extrapolate for BTC to test the supply zone extending from $44,321 to $47,122, with the $48,000 handle presenting the next logical target, a level last seen in March 2022.
Also Read: Holders of $600 billion worth of BTC are asking for Bitcoin price to rally not by 15% but by 96%
Ethereum price on collision with $1,035 mean threshold
Ethereum (ETH) price’s 22% uptrend that started on October 13 has the second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization confronting a crucial barrier – the $1,935 mean threshold of a supply zone extending from $1,861 to $2,004.
If Ethereum price records a daily candlestick close above the $1,935 midline, it would confirm the continuation of the uptrend, setting the tone for a successful foray above the $2,000 psychological level, with $2,029 as the next logical target.
ETH/USDT 1-day chart
A rejection from the $1,935 level could send Ethereum price spiraling south, potentially slipping below the $1,800 psychological level and testing the $1,748 support. Such a move would denote an 8% drop below current prices.
Also Read: Ethereum net exchange deposits hits five-month peak with almost 130,000 ETH flowing to exchanges
Ripple price eyes 10% more gains
Ripple (XRP) price continues northbound, with robust higher highs and higher lows surpassing key barricades. Despite XRP being massively overbought, the primary trajectory of the RSI is still northbound, showing that momentum is still rising.
Increased buying pressure above current levels could see Ripple price test the supply zone extending from $0.7771 to $0.8199. For a confirmed uptrend, the price must break and close above the $0.8000 psychological level, with the move likely to catalyze an extension to the $0.9000 psychological level, 25% above the current price.
XRP/USDT 1-day chart
Conversely, with XRP being massively overbought, it is likely that the supply zone will hold as a resistance order block. The ensuing rejection could see Ripple price pull south, slipping through the $0.6968 support level and testing the $0.6242 support with bulls seeking rejuvenation. Another evaluation will be required at this point to determine the next step for XRP, considering the prevailing bullish outlook in the broader market.
Also Read: XRP price could extend gains with Ripple’s likely win through $20 million settlement with SEC
Ripple FAQs
What is Ripple?
Ripple is a payments company that specializes in cross-border remittance. The company does this by leveraging blockchain technology. RippleNet is a network used for payments transfer created by Ripple Labs Inc. and is open to financial institutions worldwide. The company also leverages the XRP token.
What is XRP?
XRP is the native token of the decentralized blockchain XRPLedger. The token is used by Ripple Labs to facilitate transactions on the XRPLedger, helping financial institutions transfer value in a borderless manner. XRP therefore facilitates trustless and instant payments on the XRPLedger chain, helping financial firms save on the cost of transacting worldwide.
What is XRPL?
XRPLedger is based on a distributed ledger technology and the blockchain using XRP to power transactions. The ledger is different from other blockchains as it has a built-in inflammatory protocol that helps fight spam and distributed denial-of-service (DDOS) attacks. The XRPL is maintained by a peer-to-peer network known as the global XRP Ledger community.
What blockchain technology does XRP use?
XRP uses the interledger standard. This is a blockchain protocol that aids payments across different networks. For instance, XRP’s blockchain can connect the ledgers of two or more banks. This effectively removes intermediaries and the need for centralization in the system. XRP acts as the native token of the XRPLedger blockchain engineered by Jed McCaleb, Arthur Britto and David Schwartz.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Arbitrum DAO approves ARB proposal to distribute 100 million ARB as staking rewards
Arbitrum DAO has approved a governance proposal to offer $100 million in rewards to traders. Arbitrum will fund the distribution of staking rewards through Arbitrum treasury for a period of 12 months.
Cardano price likely to extend gains with bullish on-chain metrics
Cardano has noted a spike in daily active address activity and trade volume of ADA tokens, in the past month. The count of whale transactions valued at $1 million or higher increased considerably between November 3 and 6.
XRP price could extend gains with Ripple’s likely win through $20 million settlement with SEC
Ripple could pay $20 million in settlement, this would be a victory against the SEC, according to Attorney John Deaton. XRP price climbed 23% against Bitcoin in the past week; Ripple crossed the $0.68 level for the first time since August.
WLD price poised for recovery as OpenAI gears up for first AI developer conference
OpenAI developer conference, organized by Sam Altman’s OpenAI, starts on Monday. The conference’s participants expect a bullish announcement at the event by Worldcoin’s co-founder Sam Altman.
Bitcoin: BTC threatens correction to $30,000 amid lack of ETF news
BTC, on the daily time frame, showcases not one but multiple sell signals. To add to its woes, on-chain metrics are also showing profit-taking en masse. While the rally prompted by the potential ETF approval has propelled BTC so far, the lack thereof could also knock the pioneer crypto lower.