Ripple could settle lawsuit with SEC at $20 million or less, supporting XRP price rally

Halvings are typically considered bullish events as they slash the block reward in half for miners, constricting the supply of the asset. At consistent demand if the supply reduces, the asset’s price climbs. This has been observed in Bitcoin and Litecoin.

Macroeconomic events like the US Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates influence risk assets like Bitcoin, mainly through the direct impact they have on the US Dollar. An increase in interest rate typically negatively influences Bitcoin and altcoin prices, and vice versa. If the US Dollar index declines, risk assets and associated leverage for trading gets cheaper, in turn driving crypto prices higher.

A hack is an event in which an attacker captures a large volume of the asset from a DeFi bridge or hot wallet of an exchange or any other crypto platform via exploits, bugs or other methods. The exploiter then transfers these tokens out of the exchange platforms to ultimately sell or swap the assets for other cryptocurrencies or stablecoins. Such events often involve an en masse panic triggering a sell-off in the affected assets.

Token launches like Arbitrum’s ARB airdrop and Optimism OP influence demand and adoption among market participants. Listings on crypto exchanges deepen the liquidity for an asset and add new participants to an asset’s network. This is typically bullish for a digital asset.

If XRP price successfully breaches the resistance, it is likely to continue rallying towards the lower boundary of the Fair Value Gap, at $0.7530. Once the gap is filled, XRP price is likely to witness a correction. In the event that the bullish thesis is invalidated and XRP price drops to 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level, Ripple could hit $0.6205.

XRP price is on track to post an additional 7% gains after its 23% rally over the past week. As seen in the chart below, XRP price could climb from $0.6770 to resistance at 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.7414. This move marks 7.57% in gains for the altcoin .

The people who’ve argued that the SEC got a 50-50 victory in the @Ripple case are wrong. It was more like 90-10 in Ripple’s favor. If Ripple ends up paying $20M or less it’s a 99.9% legal victory. https://t.co/Xe6SYBiTCJ

Ripple is likely to settle its lawsuit with the US financial regulator, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), at $20 million or less. Pro-XRP attorney shared his views on Ripple’s victory against the regulator in the event of a settlement.

