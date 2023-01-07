- XRP price is on track to break out of the symmetrical triangle formation and hit the $0.3566 level target.
- The SEC v. Ripple legal battle is fast approaching its deadline as Judge Analisa Torres prepares to deliver her verdict.
- US economic indicators continue providing the altcoin and the broad crypto market support, jobs report and ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI drove demand higher.
XRP, the sixth largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization and the native token of the Ripple ecosystem is on track for a bullish breakout. The altcoin is targeting the $0.3566 level after breaking out of the symmetrical triangle formation. The SEC v. Ripple case is fast approaching its final verdict and both parties are preparing to file their motions.
Also read: Ripple partners drive adoption to the South Asia and MENA, here’s what to expect from XRP price
XRP bulls target the $0.35 level as the altcoin prepares for a bullish breakout
XRP bulls believe a breakout from the $0.3423 level is likely as the altcoin trades close to the upper trendline forming the symmetrical triangle. As XRP price moves between two converging lines, experts await a bullish breakout in the altcoin.
With a market capitalization of $17.3 billion, XRP bulls are on track to drive the altcoin higher. Large wallet investors on the Ripple network started accumulating the altcoin through the recent dip in its price. After scooping up XRP tokens, whales are likely to increase their activity and engage in profit-taking once the remittance coin hits a local high.
XRP/USDT price chart
As seen in the chart above, XRP price is moving between two converging lines and is in a symmetrical triangle formation. A and B are two key levels in the chart, at $0.3926 and $0.3287. The altcoin’s next bullish target is $0.3566.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a momentum indicator and it currently reads 49.44. XRP is close to the neutral level, there is no bullish or bearish divergence in the RSI. The 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) is currently acting as resistance for the altcoin and the 200-day EMA is the next resistance at $0.3590.
SEC v. Ripple lawsuit updates, and what to expect
The US financial regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission engaged in a legal battle with the cross-border remittance protocol in December 2020. The prolonged legal tussle between the regulator and the payment giant continues and Judge Analisa Torres is close to sharing her final verdict on the matter. The two parties recently filed their motions by January 4.
Brad Garlinghouse, the CEO of Ripple hopes that the year 2023 will witness a breakthrough in regulatory clarity for the crypto industry in the US. Garlinghouse shared his thoughts on the onset of the 118th Congress and said he’s cautiously optimistic as support for regulation is “bipartisan and bicameral.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum price may drop 12% before it reaches $1,300
Ethereum price has been performing far better in comparison to other altcoins despite correcting significantly during the FTX crash. The cryptocurrency is still maintaining its macro uptrend, which is crucial for ETH to recover its losses.
Genesis parent company Digital Currency Group shuts down wealth management division, citing crypto winter
Genesis Global Trading employees recently faced layoffs as the company cut 30% of its workforce. Digital Currency Group stated that their wealth management division HQ could be revisited in the future.
Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Price Prediction: Bears are still in control until these factors change
Hedera Hashgraph price witnessed a severe decline during December, battered more than most cryptocurrencies in the market. The bears could breach 2020 liquidity levels.
Cardano Price Prediction: Early bulls taking on big risks in 2023
Cardano price settled December’s auction with a 23% loss in market value. ADA has hurdled two key indicators that could aid a rally toward $0.29. Invalidation of a countertrend rise is a breach below $0.25.
Bitcoin: Why $20,000 BTC is programmed
Bitcoin (BTC) price is traversing a channel that is sloping to the upside. Despite the consolidation, BTC is slowly climbing higher like clockwork. The recent Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting on December 15 caused BTC to spike beyond the confines of the channel, but things are back to normal.