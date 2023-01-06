- Mt.Gox has pushed its registration and distribution deadline for creditors to March 10, 2023.
- The defunct crypto exchange owes $2.29 billion to creditors; experts argue that Kraken’s shutdown affected the repayment registration deadline.
- Experts have drawn parallels between Binance and Mt.Gox with the former increasing dominance in number of users and trade volume.
Mt.Gox, a defunct crypto exchange that owes its customers $2.29 billion, has pushed the deadline for registration and distribution of lost user funds. The exchange suffered an exploit in 2014, and experts believe that Kraken recently shutting down its Japan operations is hampering the distribution of the lost Bitcoins.
Also read: Justin Sun next in line as FTX contagion spreads from DCG to Huobi exchange amid insolvency rumors
Mt.Gox creditors have a long wait before $2.29 billion in Bitcoin is returned
Mt.Gox, a Japan-based defunct cryptocurrency exchange, has pushed the timeline for registration and distribution of lost Bitcoin tokens. Creditors now have more time to decide on the repayment method they want to be paid in and register their payee information.
The crypto exchange announced that the deadline has been pushed back to March 10, 2023 from January 10. Creditors now have longer to register themselves with Mt.Gox and select how they want to be repaid. The announcement has urged creditors to share their details and complete registration before the new deadline.
Mt.Gox announcement
The announcement reads:
The Rehabilitation Trustee will begin confirming the contents of your Selection and Registration, etc., after this point in time in order to make repayment as promptly as possible after March 10, 2023 (Japan time).
Kraken, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, recently closed its operations in Japan. Experts believe Mt.Gox is delaying its registration and repayment deadline because of the same.
Why Binance is being compared to Mt.Gox
Binance, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, has witnessed a spike in dominance. Changpeng Zhao’s exchange commands as high as 92% of Bitcoin spot volume according to an end-of-year study by crypto researchers at Arcane.
The firm said that there are no evident winners of 2022 other than Binance, both in crypto market structure and dominance. The only competitor for Binance's current dominance is Mt.Gox in 2013, when the exchange was still functional.
Mt.Gox handled as much as 70% of all Bitcoin trading in 2013, before it was robbed of 850,000 BTC, worth $500 million in 2014 and $14.3 billion in 2022. Binance recently launched zero-fee trading for BTC spot pairs in July 2022, a move attributed to solidifying its dominance in the crypto ecosystem.
Bitcoin price outlook remains bullish
Bitcoin price outlook is bullish as BTC edges closer to the trendline. A close above the trendline will validate the bullish outlook among traders. The 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) is acting as resistance for the asset and the 50-day EMA is support. Below this level, the 50-day EMA from the daily chart is support for the altcoin.
BTC/USDT price chart
Relative Strength Index (RSI), a momentum indicator, currently reads 50.71 and is in the neutral zone. Bitcoin could witness a breakout or a breakdown depending on whether the asset closes above the trendline on the 4-hour price chart.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum price may drop 12% before it reaches $1,300
Ethereum price has been performing far better in comparison to other altcoins despite correcting significantly during the FTX crash. The cryptocurrency is still maintaining its macro uptrend, which is crucial for ETH to recover its losses.
Genesis parent company Digital Currency Group shuts down wealth management division, citing crypto winter
Genesis Global Trading employees recently faced layoffs as the company cut 30% of its workforce. Digital Currency Group stated that their wealth management division HQ could be revisited in the future.
Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Price Prediction: Bears are still in control until these factors change
Hedera Hashgraph price witnessed a severe decline during December, battered more than most cryptocurrencies in the market. The bears could breach 2020 liquidity levels.
Cardano Price Prediction: Early bulls taking on big risks in 2023
Cardano price settled December’s auction with a 23% loss in market value. ADA has hurdled two key indicators that could aid a rally toward $0.29. Invalidation of a countertrend rise is a breach below $0.25.
Bitcoin: Why $20,000 BTC is programmed
Bitcoin (BTC) price is traversing a channel that is sloping to the upside. Despite the consolidation, BTC is slowly climbing higher like clockwork. The recent Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting on December 15 caused BTC to spike beyond the confines of the channel, but things are back to normal.