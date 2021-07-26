- XLM price is stumbling with the resistance defined by the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) and symmetrical triangle apex.
- Stellar is almost flat for the month after being down 30% on July 20.
- Social media volume gets a brief boost on the Moneygram speculation, but nothing sustainable.
XLM price has climbed over 40% since the July 20 low, shredding the trading range defined by the descending parallel channel since the end of June. The rise has taken Stellar to a trifecta of resistance around $0.278, but enthusiasm behind a potential Moneygram deal is proving to be insufficient in busting the resistance. Until more concrete news emerges on the Moneygram discussions, XLM price could be flipped into a mild correction, releasing the price congestion generated by the rapid ascent.
XLM price needs to shake the chains of resistance before bolder outlooks can emerge
Since the 15.47% gain on July 22, inspired by speculation that the Stellar Development Foundation (SDF) was in talks to acquire Moneygram, XLM price has shown minimal follow-through with a 4.30% gain over the last four days. It is not the type of follow-through that should accompany a deal that could position Stellar for a global audience.
Amid the speculation, it is easy to overlook the importance of the price structure and the resulting indicators and levels. For example, XLM price tagged the symmetrical triangle apex at $0.278 and the 50-day SMA at $0.279 on July 23 but was quickly rejected. Today, Stellar is stalling at the two levels, this time reinforced by the 50-week SMA at $0.278. Moreover, the May crash low is $0.274, further strengthening the resistance.
To shed the imposing resistance, XLM price needs a daily close above the June 29 high of $0.293. However, Stellar will be challenged by another striking level of resistance at $0.300. It marks the May 19 low, and it was influential on XLM price in June. If the digital asset pushes through the levels, it will encounter resistance at the previous symmetrical triangle's apex at $0.341, logging a 13% gain from the May 19 low of $0.300.
XLM/USD daily chart
If the XLM price advance is sustainable, Stellar should not correct beyond $0.242, or it would warn of a deeper decline and a potential test of the July 20 low of $0.199.
The big speculation about a Moneygram takeover did cause a brief jump in social media activity. Still, the Santiment Social Volume metric has fallen back into the prior range, and the 30 eight-hour simple moving average (SMA) remains essentially unchanged.
Additionally, based on the 30 eight-hour SMA peaks, the long-term trend in social media activity remains in a downtrend, highlighting a general lack of interest among the ranks of retail investors.
XLM Social Volume - Santiment
There is no disconnect between price and social media volume. Each popped on the Moneygram news, but the XLM price euphoria has dissipated, bending to the chart technicals. Meanwhile, social media volume has returned to the prior range, showing no enduring enthusiasm.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price jumps in line with stock-to-flow model, $288,000 BTC by 2024
The short squeeze that triggered Bitcoin price recovery now signals that the asset is likely headed toward a new top. On-chain analysts share a bullish outlook, recovery in line with Plan B’s S2FX model.
ADA looks to retrace 11% after massive rally
ADA rallied exponentially after coming close to retesting the range low. However, after this intense run-up, ADA investors are likely to book profit, leading to a pullback. Therefore, investors need to be aware of a downswing in the short term.
Tether executives to face criminal probe in bank fraud
Tether is cooperating with law enforcement agencies as Tether executives are scrutinized for bank fraud. The probe by federal agencies first started in 2018 and has now reached a peak alongside a global crackdown on stablecoins by authorities.
Grayscale knows something about Ethereum Classic that retail doesn't as it offloads 28,382 ETC
ETC is contemplating testing a confluence of resistance level around $61.84. Grayscale Investment offloads 28,382 ETC over the past month, suggesting shifting goalposts. A decisive 12-hour candlestick close above $61.84 could lead to a 35% upswing to $83.88.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.