XLM competes with XRP and ETH for market share while analysts expect a comeback

- Stellar’s first NFT marketplace Litemint is expected to increase on-chain activity in the network’s native cryptocurrency XLM.
- Minting an NFT on Stellar costs nearly $1.5 and takes less than a minute, making it lucrative for creators and new projects.
- Stellar development foundation was chosen by the Monetary Authority of Singapore to develop and showcase Central Bank Digital Currency solutions.
Stellar’s move into NFTs through Livemint is likely to fuel the narrative of a bullish trend reversal.
XLM faces stiff competition from ETH2 and XRP, analysts expect the altcoin to make a comeback
Decentralized protocol Stellar finds its utility as a cross-border payments solution. The blockchain network’s native cryptocurrency XLM therefore competes with global giants such as Ripple’s XRP.
Proponents have criticized the altcoin for lack of exposure to the latest crypto trends.
The Ethereum ecosystem pioneered digital art and collectibles, through one of its oldest projects CryptoPunks, a collection of 10,000 pixelated and unique faces. Since then, NFTs have evolved on several layer 2 scaling solutions and blockchain networks.
Stellar has jumped on the Non-fungible token trend recently, with the launch of Litemint, a digital collectibles and NFT marketplace.
It's truly exciting to see more artists and creators around the world take advantage of Stellar's low fees to participate in the new emerging creative economies! Congratulations @LitemintHQ for providing a platform that's accessible to everyone! https://t.co/Yu0DjECCq6— Stellar (@StellarOrg) September 5, 2021
Livemint offers relatively low cost minting and takes only a few seconds. The relatively low investment and time involved is likely to incentivize creators to join Litemint, in turn boosting the demand for Stellar Network’s asset XLM.
Stellar development foundation (SDF), a non-profit organization that supports the growth of Stellar, was recently chosen by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) for building and showcasing Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) solutions. This was considered a bullish development for the altcoin.
Interestingly, the Stellar blockchain has featured in top projects based on average daily development activity on Github alongside Cardano, Chainlink and other altcoins. The updates in the Stellar ecosystem are likely to have triggered a bullish outlook among traders and NFT holders.
Pseudonymous cryptocurrency trader and analyst @Pentosh1 has predicted a 30% upward climb in XLM/BTC pair.
$XLM / $BTC (— Pentoshi Wont DM You (@Pentosh1) September 6, 2021
Double bottom and IHS forming. I think this is good for roughly a 30% move into 10xx sats
Volume has been building as well
USD pair shown as well.
A lot of alts look good like this pic.twitter.com/RB71bLJ1cJ
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
SafeMoon price to retest $0.00000155 by the weekend
SafeMoon is continuing its downward trajectory today for eight consecutive days in a row. Price action is looking tilted to the downside with several factors in favor of more downside.
Shiba Inu price caught between uptrend and resistance
Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been on an upward trend after buyers stepped in and bought back Shiba Inu around $0.00000550, after the correction that went through cryptocurrencies at the beginning of the week.
Solana price is primed to drop by 40% and test $115
Solana price has hit another new all-time high of $216 during today’s trading session. As the New York trading session winds down, a very bearish Shooting Star candlestick pattern develops daily.
OpenSea's daily trade volume plunges by 80%, but analysts insist that NFT season is not over
NFTs emerged as an exciting opportunity for traders to flip investments for quick gains. The ecosystem is now plagued by a lack of liquidity, dropping floor price and trade volume.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.