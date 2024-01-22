- XAI price tests lower boundary of ascending parallel channel amid growing gaming narrative.
- XAI could drop 10% to test the $0.70 psychological level despite multiple network integrations.
- The bearish thesis will be invalidated once the altcoin breaks above the $1.16 resistance level.
XAI (XAI) price has been consolidating within an ascending parallel channel for the past two weeks. The odds are inclined toward breaking this bullish technical formation as profit-booking intensifies. It comes despite the metaverse and gaming themes steadily gaining ground in the crypto space. The market is also reeling from the Bitcoin spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) narrative and speculation on similar investment products for Ethereum (ETH).
Also Read: SEC lives up to the expectations as it delays spot ETH ETF; Ethereum price makes no move
XAI price sheds gains due to DWF Labs integration
XAI (XAI) price recorded over 10% in gains on January 17 off the back of integration with DWF Labs. Specifically, the digital asset market maker launched the sentry nodes on XAI Games, marking the world’s first Layer 3 (L3) solution for AAA (high budget or high profile) gaming.
We're happy to announce the launch of our sentry nodes on @XAI_GAMES, the world’s first Layer 3 solution for AAA gaming— DWF Labs (@DWFLabs) January 17, 2024
As a part of our commitment to XAI's growth and our 2024 strategy to become an active participant in the creation of a more secure and decentralised gaming…
Meanwhile, the XAI ecosystem shows commitment to building on its mission to onboard the next billion gamers into Web3. It boasts additional integrations with Arbitrum (ARB), including ongoing plans to migrate Crypto Unicorns from the ARB chain to the XAI network.
CHAIN MIGRATION ✈️— Crypto Unicorns (@crypto_unicorns) January 18, 2024
We’re thrilled to announce that we are migrating Crypto Unicorns to @XAI_GAMES!
All CU assets and gameplay logic will be moved over to this exciting L3, featuring quick, secure, and cheap transactions! pic.twitter.com/RtdOoVSuXm
Notably, XAI is an orbit L3 chain built atop the Arbitrum ecosystem. Offchain Labs developed it to bring exceptional scalability with ultra-fast transactions. Gas is already very cheap on XAI, but as part of the expected partnership, all transactions related to Crypto Unicorns will be free.
XAI price outlook as network doubles down on Web 3 expansion
XAI price bullish outlook remains intact, for now, until such a time when the $0.53 support will be breached. The Parabolic Stop and Reverse (SAR) indicator shows this, trailing XAI price from below and providing support at $0.70.
Enhanced seller momentum could see the XAI Network price fall out from support provided by the ascending parallel channel with a possible 10% flop to the $0.70 psychological level.
In a worse case, XAI Network price could roll over to test the $0.53 critical support, nearly 30% below current levels.
XAI/USDT 1-day chart
On-chain metrics to support XAI price bearish outlook
Multiple on-chain metrics from Santiment support the bearish outlook. The volume of XAI tokens is dwindling, moving from a peak of 589.79 million around mid-January to the current 111.15 million. This represents an 81% drop in just about a week. This, backed by the subdued buying power of the XAI bulls, accentuates the bearish thesis.
The subjugation of the buying power is seen by the stagnating percentage of stablecoin total supply held by whales with over $5 million. Between January 20 and 22, this metric dropped from 51.71% to 51.57%, a 0.3% drop in under 48 hours.
XAI Santiment: Volume, Percentage of stablecoin total supply held by whales
Conversely, a resurgence by the bulls could see the XAI Network price push north to test the midline of the channel at the $1.00 psychological level. Further north, the gaming token could test the $1.16 resistance level, or in highly bullish cases, shatter this level and reclaim the range high of $1.23.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Grayscale’s Bitcoin sale unlikely to have driven BTC price lower, profit taking is likely driver
Grayscale, one of the issuers of the Bitcoin Spot ETFs, sold 60,000 BTC. While it may seem obvious that Grayscale’s Bitcoin sale likely increased the selling pressure on BTC, experts have presented an alternative view.
Justin Sun withdraws $60 million in Ethereum, AAVE, SHIB, LINK among other assets from Binance
Justin Sun, founder of Tron and advisor to HTX exchange withdrew a large volume of assets from Binance. Sun’s withdrawal from one of the largest crypto exchange platforms has likely fueled anticipation among crypto market participants.
Dogecoin volume and social dominance hits 2024 peak as X launches dedicated payments account
Dogecoin on-chain metrics, volume and social dominance support a price recovery thesis for DOGE. Elon Musk’s social media platform X launched its dedicated payments account handle, @xpayments, fueling anticipation among DOGE holders regarding the cryptocurrency’s acceptance as payment.
Coinbase is 70% likely to win motion to dismiss SEC lawsuit, says Bloomberg analyst
US Financial regulator, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a lawsuit against Coinbase, alleging that the exchange sold unregistered securities. The exchange’s lawyers are arguing for the dismissal of the lawsuit, stating that the tokens trading on the platform are not securities.
Will BTC correct to $35k or continue bull run without steep corrections?
Bitcoin currently trades around $41,094 after dropping 4.60% on Thursday, putting an end to the $2,000 trading range. This move comes after Adam from GeeksLive noted that the volatility level of BTC dropped to a new low in a month.