- Arbitrum price has recorded a massive recovery, governed by a rounding bottom pattern.
- The move has seen ARB TVL record a seven-month high at $2.439 billion, suggesting growing interest in the L2 token.
- However, with the ADX beginning to slope and the RSI at 81, the altcoin could top out soon amid buyer exhaustion.
- A break and close above the $2.200 psychological level would invalidate the bearish thesis.
Arbitrum (ARB) stands among the top performers in the market on Wednesday, sidestepping the broader market crash led by Bitcoin (BTC) price to pump hard. The Ethereum-based Layer 2 (L2) token has shown strength, distancing itself from panic selling amid rumors that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) would reject spot BTC exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in January.
Also Read: Bitcoin open interest hits $19 billion as Jim Cramer declares BTC ‘indestructible’
Arbitrum TVL hits seven-month high
Arbitrum (ARB) price surged 10% during the early hours of the New York trading session, with a 130% rise in trading volume. This points to increasing investors’ attention and interest in ARB tokens. The Total Value Locked (TVL) of Arbitrum recording a seven-month high of $2.439 billion accentuates this outlook. A rise in TVL points to increasing liquidity in the protocol, growing popularity, and usability.
ARB TVL
Nevertheless, Arbitrum price shows signs of topping out soon as the technicals hint at a possible exhaustion after a 160% surge beginning in October 2023.
Arbitrum price likely to top out soon
After a 160% recovery, Arbitrum price shows signs of exhaustion even as the price action has been governed by a rounding bottom pattern. This technical formation, found at the end of extended downward trends, follows a series of price movements that graphically form the “U” shape. It signifies a reversal in a long-term price movement.
The position of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 81 shows that ARB is already massively overbought, suggesting a possible pullback. The outlook of this momentum indicator, coupled with the hinted deviation of the Average Directional Index (ADX) indicator at 35, shows that the bulls are approaching an exhaustion point.
In this regard, a daily candlestick close below the immediate support at $1.8225 could provoke profit booking, likely sending Arbitrum price to the $1.4676 level. In the dire case, the slump could see the L2 token find support around $1.4000 or lower at the $1.2000 psychological level.
ARB/USDT 1-day chart
On-chain metrics: GIOM
Based on data from IntoTheBlock’s Global In/Out of the Money (GIOM) metric, if Arbitrum price drops, it could find support between the $1.3500 and $1.6400 range, where approximately 131,720 addresses currently hold 2.77 billion ARB tokens purchased at an average price of $1.43. This area coincides with where traders bought the dip.
Conversely, after a bullish rejection from the lower wick following a stark crash, it appears the bulls stand in readiness to buy any correction. The ensuing buyer momentum could see Arbitrum price extend north, reclaiming the $2.0272 range high before a possible neck higher to the $2.2000 psychological level. A daily candlestick close above this level would invalidate the bearish postulation, setting the pace for a move to the $2.4000 psychological level. Such a move would constitute a 20% climb above current levels.
ARB GIOM
Cryptocurrency prices FAQs
How do new token launches or listings affect cryptocurrency prices?
Token launches like Arbitrum’s ARB airdrop and Optimism OP influence demand and adoption among market participants. Listings on crypto exchanges deepen the liquidity for an asset and add new participants to an asset’s network. This is typically bullish for a digital asset.
How do hacks affect cryptocurrency prices?
A hack is an event in which an attacker captures a large volume of the asset from a DeFi bridge or hot wallet of an exchange or any other crypto platform via exploits, bugs or other methods. The exploiter then transfers these tokens out of the exchange platforms to ultimately sell or swap the assets for other cryptocurrencies or stablecoins. Such events often involve an en masse panic triggering a sell-off in the affected assets.
How do macroeconomic releases and events affect cryptocurrency prices?
Macroeconomic events like the US Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates influence risk assets like Bitcoin, mainly through the direct impact they have on the US Dollar. An increase in interest rate typically negatively influences Bitcoin and altcoin prices, and vice versa. If the US Dollar index declines, risk assets and associated leverage for trading gets cheaper, in turn driving crypto prices higher.
How do major crypto upgrades like halvings, hard forks affect cryptocurrency prices?
Halvings are typically considered bullish events as they slash the block reward in half for miners, constricting the supply of the asset. At consistent demand if the supply reduces, the asset’s price climbs. This has been observed in Bitcoin and Litecoin.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Celestia price at pivotal point, TIA could rally nearly 40% if these conditions are met
Celestia (TIA) price currently sits at a key barrier of $12.93. Hence, the next move could make or break the altcoin. Investors should note that a breakdown of this support structure could trigger a steep correction.
Crypto traders lost nearly $300 million in 2023 due to rising phishing scams
Almost $300 million worth of crypto assets were stolen from more than 320,000 wallets, according to Scam Sniffer. A new form of malware, “wallet drainers,” is the cause of the majority of these phishing attacks.
Grayscale BTC ETF filing keeps important details unrevealed a week before approval
Bitcoin price rallied by more than 6% over the weekend to hit a 21-month high, breaching the crucial resistance of $45,000. Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart states that the January 9-10 approval window remains intact.
Cardano price sets up buying opportunity for ADA to rally 35%
Cardano (ADA) price action is currently being held up by an inclining trendline. While a breakdown would give sidelined buyers an opportunity to accumulate, a breakout above a key hurdle could propel ADA higher.
Bitcoin: BTC readies for home run in 2024 with two bullish fundamentals on tap
Bitcoin (BTC) price has been bullish in 2023, scaling up as it tried to plough back the ground lost following the Terra (UST) and FTX crashes of the preceding year. The trajectory took shape in spite of it being an eventful year, with BTC riding the wave of macroeconomic as well as industry-related developments.