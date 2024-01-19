SEC lives up to the expectations as it delays spot ETH ETF; Ethereum price makes no move

- The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) delayed its decision on Fidelity’s spot Ethereum ETF, per a filing.
- Despite the spot Bitcoin ETF approval setting a precedent, the SEC stated that it needs time to consider the issues raised following evaluation.
- This was expected of the regulator, given its response in the past, and the next deadline is now on March 8.
- Ethereum price remained stationary around $2,450, unaffected by the decision, but is losing the strength to reclaim $2,500.
The crypto market faced a long battle with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) when it attempted to secure a spot in Bitcoin ETF, which finally came to fruition when the court interfered. Now, it seems like Ethereum is set to witness the same ordeal as the SEC is taking two steps back after rejecting the spot ETH ETF application.
SEC says no to Ethereum ETF
After a long, drawn-out battle for the approval of the spot Bitcoin ETF, it was expected that Ethereum or other assets might not have to deal with the SEC in this regard. The reason was that spot BTC ETF, backed by the court, likely established a precedent for exchange-traded products (ETP) of such kind, but by the looks of it, this did not happen.
The SEC, in a filing today, delayed its decision on Fidelity’s spot Ethereum ETF application. The regulatory body took an early decision as the deadline for the same was set on January 21. The final deadline for the SEC is on March 8, though this will likely get extended, too, given the present scenario.
There is a chance the SEC might not obstruct the process this time, given its brush with the law last year. i.e., Grayscale’s lawsuit against the regulator. Furthermore, just like the last time, there is not just one applicant as seven major asset management firms have applied to issue their spot ETH ETF.
This includes the likes of BlackRock, ARK & 21Shares, and Grayscale too, which is attempting to convert the Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETHE) into a spot ETF. Grayscale was the biggest catalyst in making Bitcoin ETF a reality, giving Ethereum ETFs a strong backup.
Spot Ethereum ETF applicants
Ethereum price sees nothing
Ethereum price did not react exorbitantly as the altcoin remained mostly undisturbed and unaffected by the SEC’s decision. This can be seen in the chart below, where the second-generation cryptocurrency is keeping above the $2,450 support line.
This shows that the market had been expecting something like this to happen, hence the lack of bearishness at present. However, even if there is no bearishness, it does not translate to an abundance of bullishness either. The price indicators Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) are both showing receding bullishness in the market.
The most harm this could do to Ethereum would likely be a correction to $2,356, where a bounce-off would revive the rally.
ETH/USD 1-day chart
However, a rally to $2,600 and beyond would invalidate the bearish thesis and set a new multi-month high for the Ethereum price.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
DOGE whales attempt to revive Dogecoin price as retail investors retreat after a 25% crash
Dogecoin price has emerged as one of the most disappointing crypto assets over the past month, noting consistent declines. The lack of growth has been such that even retail investors have taken a step back from participating in conducting transactions.
Bitcoin beats Silver to second place in commodity ETFs, Tether and MicroStrategy race to add BTC holdings
Bitcoin price continued its decline closer to $41,000 on Friday. Institutions like Tether and MicroStrategy are keen on BTC accumulation and the largest cryptocurrency’s ETFs have dethroned Silver as the second largest commodity.
SEC lives up to the expectations as it delays spot ETH ETF; Ethereum price makes no move
The crypto market faced a long battle with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) when it attempted to secure a spot in Bitcoin ETF, which finally came to fruition when the court interfered. Now, it seems like Ethereum is set to witness the same ordeal as the SEC is taking two steps back after rejecting the spot ETH ETF application.
DYDX Price Forecast: dYdX holders likely to witness 20% gains
DYDX price shows signs of rallying higher after the recent move that flipped a key hurdle into a support floor. This uptick in buying pressure is likely to attract more sidelined buyers, propelling DYDX higher.
Bitcoin: BTC crashes as GBTC dumps, but bullish outlook still not under threat
Bitcoin (BTC) price action since October has been broadly bullish, consolidating within an ascending price channel. The hype around spot BTC exchange-traded funds (ETFs) played a role in nurturing this uptrend, as well as the halving event that remains on the horizon.