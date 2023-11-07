Worldcoin Price Prediction: WLD must clear these equal highs for token holders to realize 20% gains

Share:

Worldcoin price is up 25% since the broader market rally kicked off on October 18.

WLD could rise 20% depending on how bulls’ face the equal highs at $1.948 and $2.049 levels, respectively.

Invalidation of the bullish thesis will occur if the AI crypto coin breaks and closes below the $1.661 support level.

Worldcoin (WLD) price has been on an uptrend, following on the heels of the broader market in the rally that began on October 18. The upside momentum for the AI crypto coin could get a boostsoon as its founding company, OpenAI, readies for the first artificial intelligence developer conference.

Worldcoin price has 20% gains in the cards, but there is a catch

Worldcoin (WLD) price is up 25% since October 18, when the cryptocurrency market started rallying. Bitcoin (BTC) price has led the pack, with what has culminated in a 30% rise to the current price of $35,132.

Momentum is strong for Worldcoin price, suggested by the position of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) above 50. The Awesome Oscillator (AO), ably positioned in the positive territory, also supports this stance. Together, the two indicators show the odds favor the bulls over the bears.

Increased buying pressure above the current level could see Worldcoin price rise to tag the immediate resistance levels at $1.948 and $2.049, critical barricades as they form a resistance zone akin to a layer of equal highs.

In a highly bullish case, the gains could extend for Worldcoin price to test the supply zone extending from $2.189 to $2.430. This would constitute a 20% rise above current levels for conservative traders.

A decisive move above the midline of this order block at $2.317 would confirm the continuation of the trend. Such a move would set the tone for Worldcoin price to aim for the $2.600 psychological level.

WLD/USDT 1-day chart

On the flipside, if Worldcoin price fails to clear the equal highs and sellers overpower the bulls, WLD could spiral south, finding initial support due to the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $1.688 and ultimately the $1.661 level if the former one fails to hold as a support floor.

In the dire case, the downfall could see Worldcoin price stretch to the $1.450 swing low, 20% below the current market value for WLD token.