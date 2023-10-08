CBDCs could intensify government scrutiny of financial transactions, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

Share:

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has expressed concerns over the US government waging war on crypto and control over Bitcoin.

In his opinion, this threatens the freedom and openness of global cryptocurrencies, citing CBDCs could intensify industry scrutiny by government.

Balancing innovation with regulation is crucial to preserve the essence of crypto, which is freedom and decentralization.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has expressed concerns over the US government waging “war” on cryptocurrencies as it pushes to control Bitcoin (BTC). This has the CEO of the firm behind the controversial Worldcoin project worried about the future of the US.

OpenAI CEO on US government waging war on crypto

OpenAI CEO says the US government is a threat to the freedom and openness of global cryptocurrencies. Specifically, he says Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) could intensify government scrutiny of financial transactions.

Altman’s comments came during his appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast, saying, “I'm very worried about how far the surveillance state could go here.” The ChatGPT executive said this in reference to state capture over money, expressing that he is “super against” CBDCs.

It comes after US legislators and the financial regulators have debated over the digital dollar, CBDC, with Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell articulating that provisions for such a technology remain distant. His sentiments have drawn support from onlookers in the market, with some calling for balance between innovation and regulation as this would be an enabler to the essence of crypto, decentralization and freedom.

Sam Altman's concerns about government control over cryptocurrencies are thought-provoking. Balancing innovation with regulation is crucial to preserve the essence of crypto—freedom and decentralization. The future of both the U.S. and global crypto landscape is certainly an… — Tiểu Sư Phụ | C4M Group (@TieuSuPhu_2021) October 8, 2023

Altman is super anti-CBDCs but super pro-Bitcoin

Despite his dislike for CBDCs, Altman says he is enthused by Bitcoin, saying the idea of having a global currency outside government control is “super logical” in the technology ecosystem. In his opinion, BTC has better odds of becoming a “universally viable currency.”

Meanwhile, the crypto market has had a difficult year bombarded by the US government clampdown. Regulators and some legislators have cracked down on the industry, adding to the weight that keeps market prices stunted. More precisely, clamping down on crypto and crypto-related firms has been an impediment, standing between them and the traditional financial system. This birthed the “Operation Choke Point 2.0 narrative after the 2013 Operation Choke Point where the US Department of Justice (DOJ) discouraged financial institutions from doing business with arms dealers and payday lenders among other firms associated with fraud and money laundering.

As a side note, Sam Altman’s Worldcoin project is at odds with the Kenyan parliament, cited for exploiting the country’s regulatory gaps. In a report by Kenya’s parliament Ad Hoc Committee commissioned against Worldcoin, “the company operated in Kenya, a country with no specific regulations on virtual assets while abstaining from operating in the USA where laws are intricate and continuously evolving. Worldcoin argued that this was due to regulatory uncertainty. With this, the bone of contention is the “exploitation of Kenya’s weaker legal framework in comparison to the USA.”