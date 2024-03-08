- Worldcoin price dipped on March 5 as part of a broader market crash instigated Bitcoin price correction.
- Tailwinds come from speculated GPT 5 launch, a generative AI expected to be indistinguishable from a human.
- WLD is up 33%, with prospects for more gains amid rising momentum and a strengthening bullish trend.
Worldcoin (WLD) price was part of the AI crypto coin crash on March 5 as markets crashed in the aftermath of sell orders triggered by Bitcoin (BTC) price recording a new all-time high. However, with a typical buy the rumor sell the event situation at play, the AI token is scaling a recovery.
Worldcoin price recovers amid GPT 5 launch speculation
Worldcoin (WLD) price is up nearly 35% over the last three days, steered by two narratives. First, the Nvidia 2024 GTC Conference scheduled for between March 18 and 21, and secondly, growing speculation of a GPT 5 launch.
Tis the GPT-5 mating call.— harambe_musk (@harambe_musk) March 7, 2024
GPT-5 dropping soon.
GPT 5 is a generative AI upgrade expected to be indistinguishable from a human. The project started in 2023, with Technology entrepreneur, and developer, Siqi Chen’s claiming that GPT-5 “will” achieve Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) by the end of 2023.
i have been told that gpt5 is scheduled to complete training this december and that openai expects it to achieve agi.— Siqi Chen (@blader) March 27, 2023
which means we will all hotly debate as to whether it actually achieves agi.
which means it will.
OpenAI filed a trademark application for GPT-5, advertising it as the successor of the widely acclaimed ChatGPT-3.5 and GPT-4.
GPT 5 IS COMING— OpenTools (@opentoolsai) August 3, 2023
Open AI has filed a new trademark application for "GPT-5"
The application, filed on July 18, 2023, is currently in process.
The application's language remains shrouded in mystery, with phrases like "artificial production of human speech and text" and… pic.twitter.com/AcATLJcl6f
As advertised, GPT 5 will bring with it a new era of AI advancement and revolutionize how human-technology interaction. The scope of the GPT-5 trademark application included:
- Downloadable computer programs and software related to language models,
- Artificial human speech and text production,
- Natural language processing, generation, understanding, and analysis
In addition, GPT-5 is also expected to thrive in machine-learning-based language and speech processing, translation services, predictive analytics, and building language models.
Recent reports indicate that GPT 5 could be hitting the market soon. Nevertheless, some remain skeptical about the readiness of this model.
I dont think GPT5 is ready... this is why: if it was, OpenAI would have already a clear idea of how it benchmarks... and even if they wouldn't release it, they could still announce it. That prevent then from potentially losing a lot of market from people strongly considering…— Dr. Bobby Gomez-Reino (@BobbyGRG) March 8, 2024
Worldcoin price outlook amid GPT 5 speculation
Worldcoin price has recovered all the ground covered during the March 5 crash, and then some, as part of a recovery rally. Standing 33% above the Tuesday lows of $5.60, the odds favor the upside as momentum is rising, as seen with the up-moving Relative Strength Index (RSI).
The volume indicator is also showing large histogram bars, a sign of a strong trend, which bodes well for the price. Increased buying pressure above current levels could see WLD price extend the gains to the $8.56 threshold. Flipping this blockade into support, confirmed by a candlestick close on the daily timeframe, world set the tone for the price to reclaim the $9.45 range high.
In a highly bullish case, the gains could see the Worldcoin price tag $10.00 psychological level, standing nearly 35% above current levels.
WLD/USDT 1-day chart
On the other hand, early profit-taking could see the Worldcoin price retract, slipping below the $7.00 support. An extended fall below $5.60 would create a lower low, confirming a trend reversal.
