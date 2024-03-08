Share:

Worldcoin price dipped on March 5 as part of a broader market crash instigated Bitcoin price correction.

Tailwinds come from speculated GPT 5 launch, a generative AI expected to be indistinguishable from a human.

WLD is up 33%, with prospects for more gains amid rising momentum and a strengthening bullish trend.

Worldcoin (WLD) price was part of the AI crypto coin crash on March 5 as markets crashed in the aftermath of sell orders triggered by Bitcoin (BTC) price recording a new all-time high. However, with a typical buy the rumor sell the event situation at play, the AI token is scaling a recovery.

Also Read: Worldcoin price dips 25% as WLD holders cash in on faded AI narrative

Worldcoin price recovers amid GPT 5 launch speculation

Worldcoin (WLD) price is up nearly 35% over the last three days, steered by two narratives. First, the Nvidia 2024 GTC Conference scheduled for between March 18 and 21, and secondly, growing speculation of a GPT 5 launch.

Tis the GPT-5 mating call.



GPT-5 dropping soon. — harambe_musk (@harambe_musk) March 7, 2024

GPT 5 is a generative AI upgrade expected to be indistinguishable from a human. The project started in 2023, with Technology entrepreneur, and developer, Siqi Chen’s claiming that GPT-5 “will” achieve Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) by the end of 2023.

i have been told that gpt5 is scheduled to complete training this december and that openai expects it to achieve agi.



which means we will all hotly debate as to whether it actually achieves agi.



which means it will. — Siqi Chen (@blader) March 27, 2023

OpenAI filed a trademark application for GPT-5, advertising it as the successor of the widely acclaimed ChatGPT-3.5 and GPT-4.

GPT 5 IS COMING



Open AI has filed a new trademark application for "GPT-5"



The application, filed on July 18, 2023, is currently in process.



The application's language remains shrouded in mystery, with phrases like "artificial production of human speech and text" and… pic.twitter.com/AcATLJcl6f — OpenTools (@opentoolsai) August 3, 2023

As advertised, GPT 5 will bring with it a new era of AI advancement and revolutionize how human-technology interaction. The scope of the GPT-5 trademark application included:

Downloadable computer programs and software related to language models,

Artificial human speech and text production,

Natural language processing, generation, understanding, and analysis

In addition, GPT-5 is also expected to thrive in machine-learning-based language and speech processing, translation services, predictive analytics, and building language models.

Recent reports indicate that GPT 5 could be hitting the market soon. Nevertheless, some remain skeptical about the readiness of this model.

I dont think GPT5 is ready... this is why: if it was, OpenAI would have already a clear idea of how it benchmarks... and even if they wouldn't release it, they could still announce it. That prevent then from potentially losing a lot of market from people strongly considering… — Dr. Bobby Gomez-Reino (@BobbyGRG) March 8, 2024

Worldcoin price outlook amid GPT 5 speculation

Worldcoin price has recovered all the ground covered during the March 5 crash, and then some, as part of a recovery rally. Standing 33% above the Tuesday lows of $5.60, the odds favor the upside as momentum is rising, as seen with the up-moving Relative Strength Index (RSI).

The volume indicator is also showing large histogram bars, a sign of a strong trend, which bodes well for the price. Increased buying pressure above current levels could see WLD price extend the gains to the $8.56 threshold. Flipping this blockade into support, confirmed by a candlestick close on the daily timeframe, world set the tone for the price to reclaim the $9.45 range high.

In a highly bullish case, the gains could see the Worldcoin price tag $10.00 psychological level, standing nearly 35% above current levels.

WLD/USDT 1-day chart

On the other hand, early profit-taking could see the Worldcoin price retract, slipping below the $7.00 support. An extended fall below $5.60 would create a lower low, confirming a trend reversal.

Also Read: Coinbase says value of AI tokens may be overstated due to lack of demand drivers