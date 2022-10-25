Tech blogger Jane Manchun Wong announced that social media giant Twitter is working on a wallet prototype supporting crypto.

In September 2021, Twitter rolled out a new feature to allow users to tip content creators in Bitcoin and my 2022, included Ethereum.

The addition of a crypto wallet would turn Twitter into a full-fledged web3 platform.

Jane Manchun Wong, a leading tech blogger told Twitter followers that the social media giant is working on a wallet prototype for crypto deposits and withdrawals. Twitter has consistently rolled out crypto-positive features, allowing users to tip content creators in Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Tech blogger believes Twitter is working on crypto wallet

Popular tech blogger Jane Manchun Wong told 139.9K crypto followers that Twitter is working on a wallet prototype that “will make it possible to deposit and withdraw cryptocurrencies.” The social media giant adopted a feature to allow users to tip creators in Bitcoin in September 2021 and added Ethereum to this rollout in February 2022. In early 2022, Twitter added support for NFTs, enabling users to replace their profile picture with digital art.

The addition of a crypto wallet to Twitter is yet to be confirmed. The introduction of the new feature could turn the microblogging and content creation platform into a full-fledged web3 product.

Wong acts as a reliable source as she suggests that she finds most of her information in publicly available code. Twitter has not made a public announcement in regards to a crypto wallet or a feature enhancement and it remains unclear where Wong obtained the information.

Twitter is working on a “wallet prototype” that supports “crypto deposit and withdrawal” — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) October 24, 2022

Proponents have attributed Twitter’s move towards crypto positivity and embracing the use of digital assets to billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s takeover of the giant.

Analysts on crypto Twitter are curious which cryptocurrencies will be supported in the event of a crypto wallet rollout by the free social networking site. Mason Versluis, crypto proponent and trader, believes Dogecoin (DOGE), Bitcoin (BTC) and Ripple (XRP) are strong contenders for adoption by Twitter’s crypto wallet program.