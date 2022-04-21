- Zilliqa price is bouncing off the $0.097 to $0.120 demand zone, suggesting a resurgence of buyers.
- Investors can expect a run-up to tag the all-time high at $0.256 after clearing the $0.179 hurdle.
- A daily candlestick close below the $0.097 limit will invalidate the bullish thesis for ZIL.
Zilliqa price is taking a break after an exponential rally, more than quadrupling in around a week. This massive upswing was followed by a retracement to a stable support level where ZIL attempts another leg-up.
Zilliqa price presents a buy signal on two fronts
Zilliqa price crashed 56% after surging 540% in around a week. This uptrend pushed the altcoin from $0.030 to an all-time high at $0.256. However, with investors booking profits and the market structure of the cryptos turning bearish, ZIL dropped from an all-time high of $0.256 to $0.100.
The daily demand zone, extending from $0.097 to $0.120 was the main support level that absorbed the incoming selling pressure. After a swing low at $0.100 on April 18, Zilliqa price has rallied 31% and is currently hovering around $0.131.
Going forward, investors can expect a 36% rally that retests the first hurdle at $0.179. Clearing this barrier is crucial for bulls to make a run for the all-time high at $0.256. Therefore, this resistance barrier will test the bulls’ conviction.
Assuming the above-mentioned level is flipped into a support level, there is a good chance ZIL will retest its all-time high at $0.256. This move to $0.256 would constitute a whopping 91% to $0.25.
ZIL/USDT 4-hour chart
On the other hand, a daily candlestick close below the $0.097 limit will invalidate the bullish thesis for ZIL as it would produce a lower low. This move will skew the odds in the bears’ favor and in some cases, even trigger a 40% crash to $0.059.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
ApeCoin price could rally to $20, but traders should be cautious
ApeCoin price has confirmed a long-term uptrend bias. Traders should analyze the asset to find the best entry points. ApeCoin price has validated the more significant Macro thesis written during March. The APE price has broken out from the symmetrical triangle and now has a larger macro target at $27.
Solana price needs to break $112 to mark the end of the downtrend
Solana price is inching towards an end of correction confirmation. Risking money in SOL price is considered a high trade risk until the breach at $112 occurs. Solana price is seeing a significant resistance as the price failed to breach the $112 invalidation level of last week's bearish thesis.
Cardano price loading up for a 50% rally, targets $1.40
Cardano price action is setting up for a colossal bull rally. Traders should hone in on this digital asset to get the best entry and maximize profits in the coming days. Cardano price is one of the more favorable charts amongst cryptocurrencies this week.
This price level Zilliqa must conquer to avoid crashing to $0.08
Zilliqa price could take much more time before another strong rally occurs. As of now, the ZIL price is not as promising as before. Zilliqa price is still experiencing relatively poor performance compared to the digital asset's strength and power in March.
Bitcoin: What are the odds for a 2022 bull run
BTC is positioned at a level that is likely to result in a quick run-up to key levels. The on-chain metrics are also suggesting the possibility of a spike in buying pressure that could trigger a full-blown bull run if certain hurdles are overcome.