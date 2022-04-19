- Zilliqa price shows a resurgence in buying pressure as it rallies 14% in the last 12 hours.
- This run-up comes after a dip into the $0.097 to $0.121 demand zone.
- A daily candlestick close below $0.097 will invalidate the bullish thesis for ZIL.
Zilliqa price is back in bulls’ control as it restarts its rally. This move comes after ZIL crashed continuously since March 28. Investors can expect this rally to continue due to two technical signals.
Zilliqa price presents a buy signal on two fronts
Zilliqa price has crashed 56% since March 28, pushing its market value from an all-time high at $0.237 to $0.101. This downswing was mainly investors booking profit after a 540% exponential rally.
The backstop was provided by the daily demand zone, extending from $0.097 to $0.121 and the 200 four-hour Moving Average (MA) confluence. Additionally, Zilliqa price produced a lower low on April 12 and April 18, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) produced a higher low, indicating a bullish divergence.
All of these factors played a crucial role in giving control back to bulls. As a result, ZIL has rallied 14% in the last 12 hours or so and is likely to go higher. Going forward, investors can expect a 30% upswing that pushes the altcoin to retest the $0.146 hurdle.
This is where a local top is likely to form, but overcoming this barrier could propel Zilliqa price to tag $0.161, bringing the total gain to 44%.
ZIL/USDT 4-hour chart
While things are looking up for Zilliqa price, a daily candlestick close below $0.097 will invalidate the bullish thesis by producing a lower low. Such a development could see ZIL crash 40% to $0.059, where sidelined buyers can step in and purchase the altcoin at a further discount.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
