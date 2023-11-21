- ImmutableX showcases a year-to-date return of 227%.
- None of the other Layer 2 tokens like Polygon, Optimism, Arbitrum or Mantle display triple-digit gains.
- With the exception of Optimism, which has returned 79% YTD gains, the rest of L2 tokens are in the negative.
Crypto markets are enjoying a free reign of massive rallies. While it might seem like all altcoins are exploding, a closer look reveals that only a select few tokens are enjoying the lion’s share of capital inflows.
Read more: Three altcoins that are likely to crash next week and here is why
ImmutableX reigns supreme over other Layer 2 tokens
They say a “rising tide lifts all boats”, but in the crypto ecosystem, at least, not all the boats are rising the same. The chart below shows how ImmutableX’s IMX token has rallied a whopping 227% since the start of 2023, while other tokens that belong to the Layer 2 category have seen relatively tame gains in comparison.
IMX, OP, MATIC, MNT, ARB YTD performance
Here are a few reasons for this skewed performance:
Relativity: During times of high activity, investors tend to focus more on altcoins with events that have a lasting impact. For example, in a previous token-unlock event, ImmutableX shed 1.22 million IMX tokens every day for 28 days. Starting from December 1, 2023, a similar unlock of 1.22 million IMX will happen for another 28 days. Traders tend to front-run these events, which leads to massive rallies.
Narrative: Another reason why some sectors of altcoins rally massively compared to others is narrative. During the meme-coin phase, any and all meme coins saw massive capital inflows. Likewise, there has been a spike in interest in Artificial Intelligence, gaming and Zero Knowledge technology. Since IMX caters to all three of these sectors, the token seems to be more relevant and has found willing bidders.
Newness: In crypto, newer coins of the same category are given more weight than older coins. While this is not so significant for IMX (the coin was founded in 2021), it is still a general factor.
All in all, ImmutableX price has shown incredible performance, but investors need to be wary of what comes next. The altcoin has rallied despite the recent influx of IMX tokens into circulation. But when the music stops, it could crash relentlessly.
With Bitcoin price showing sell signals, it is likely that this correction might happen sooner rather than later.
Also read: Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: ETF delay and weekly swing failure could crash BTC to $30,000
ImmutableX price in trouble
ImmutableX price currently trades around $1.30 but risks a correction to the immediate weekly support levels at $1.14 and $1.10 – an up to 15% correction. This move would allow the Relative Strength Index (RSI) to reset and give the sidelined buyers an opportunity to accumulate.
The short-term outlook is bearish, no doubt, but the long-term expectation remains bullish. So, despite the steep correction, IMX could climb to new highs.
Hence, a bounce off the $1.14 to $1.10 support level could see IMX price overcome the March 2023 highs at $1.59 and eye a retest of the $1.97 level, which is the midpoint of 158% rally witnessed in March 2022.
IMX/USDT 1-week chart
On the other hand, if the selling pressure piles up, flipping the $1.10 support level into a resistance barrier it would be a signal to be cautious. In such a case, IMX could crash around 23% and encounter the $0.837 support floor, where buyers could give the uptrend another go.
Also read: Week Ahead: AI and Nvidia are this week’s focus
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
LTC whales could signal next Litecoin price move once profit booking halts
Litecoin price rise might have tapped out sooner than expected, but as with the rest of the crypto market, one cannot ascertain what lies next for the altcoin. Interestingly, the answer is not as hidden as it may seem; in fact, it remains in the hands of the whale addresses more than the macro market cues.
XRP price losing $0.600 could result in Ripple investors losing 24% of their recent profits
XRP price is close to losing the profits the altcoin witnessed in the first week of November. One of the biggest catalysts when it comes to price action is the use cases of Ripple and XRP among banks, as well as their exposure to this altcoin. However, by the looks of it, Ripple has lost that crown to Polkadot.
dYdX suffers a $9 million insurance fund breach linked to alleged Yearn.Finance market manipulation
dYdX (DYDX), a proof-of-stake blockchain network, suffered a huge loss following the recent incident in the Yearn.Finance network, compelling the network to dip into its insurance fund in a calculated attempt to fill the liquidity gap.
Bittrex Global set to wind down operations following $24 million fine from the SEC
Bittrex Global, a UK-based regulated cryptocurrency exchange, announced that it will be winding down operations in the next two weeks. The exchange that caters to users outside of the UK is the second entity of the Bittrex brand to shut down following the bankruptcy of its US arm.
Bitcoin: ETF delay and weekly swing failure could crash BTC to $30,000
After the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced a delay in their ETF decision, Bitcoin (BTC) price saw a quick uptick, which did not make sense. Currently, BTC is hovering below the $38,000 level, leaving investors guessing its next move.