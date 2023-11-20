- This week is likely going to be a silent week, at least from a macroeconomic perspective. Cryptos will have a chance to recover and move higher, but not if Bitcoin price decides to crash the party.
- AI mania propels many cryptos
- Altcoins have taken the center stage as Bitcoin price moves sideways. Major developments are taking place in the AI sector, which has caused AI-based altcoins like Worldcoin, Render, and Fetch.AI to take off.
In addition to the Sam Altman controversy, the graphic card manufacturer NVIDIA’s earnings are set to be released on Tuesday, which has added a tailwind to these tokens.
- Render Token rallied 60% in the last five days.
- Fetch.AI has inflated by 55% in the last six days.
- Ocean Protocol’s OCEAN token has soared 43% in the last six days as well.
- Worldcoin bounced by 50% in just two days but is retracing lower due to the Altman controversy.
The crypto markets are likely to move freely this week due to the lack of major macroeconomic events.
All eyes on Bitcoin price
- Bitcoin price is forming a potential top around $38,000.
- The sell signals are seen on the weekly and the daily time frames.
- The upcoming crash could see BTC slide lower to collect sell-side liquidity.
- A correction could send BTC down to 15% to 20% and tag the $35,000 to $30,000 levels.
Read more:
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: ETF delay and weekly swing failure could crash BTC to $30,000
Why investors should expect double-digit corrections in altcoins this week
Week Ahead: Bitcoin ETF approval this week, yay or nay?
BTC/USDT 1-day chart
If such a correction does occur, altcoins are likely to go down with the big crypto and post double-digit losses.
Read more:
Three altcoins that are likely to crash next week and here is why
Optimism Price Forecast: OP to correct 15% as sell signs multiply
Yearn Finance crashes 40% in five hours, as altcoins lose footing
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin price faces selling pressure, but DOGE bulls hope for a breakout rally
Dogecoin (DOGE) price has broken free from its multi-month declining trend line that has defined the dominant bearish trend for nearly a year. The breakout, while pivotal, needs to clear one more critical hurdle before DOGE can take off.
Ethereum price dilemma or buy signal before 60% rally
ETH has established three higher lows and equal highs since June 2022, forming an ascending triangle pattern. A decisive weekly candlestick close above the triangle's horizontal resistance level at $2,000 will signal a breakout.
Three altcoins that are likely to crash next week and here is why
With massive rallies across the board, the cryptocurrency market capitalization has increased from roughly $831 billion to nearly $1.5 trillion in the last ten months. Investors need to expect the possibility of a 10% to 20% correction even during bull runs.
Justin Sun offers $10 million bounty to return the $110 million stolen funds from Poloniex
Poloniex investor Justin Sun posted an on-chain message addressing the hacker. Sun had two major points he wanted to communicate after the involved person or group siphoned roughly $110 million from the Poloniex exchange.
Bitcoin: ETF delay and weekly swing failure could crash BTC to $30,000
After the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced a delay in their ETF decision, Bitcoin (BTC) price saw a quick uptick, which did not make sense. Currently, BTC is hovering below the $38,000 level, leaving investors guessing its next move.