Why Polkadot price upside is limited to $21

- Polkadot price has created a market structure break below the April 11 swing low, signaling a quick run-up.
- DOT bulls to take control and propel its market value up by 25%.
- A daily candlestick close above $15.30 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Polkadot price has revealed a bottoming process that suggests a reversal in trend is likely. This development indicates that DOT is ready for a quick run-up to the immediate resistance barrier.
Polkadot price gives uptrend another go
Polkadot price rallied 46% between January 24 and February 8, and created a range extending from $15.83 to $23.15. DOT has been trading in the range since. As explained earlier, rangebound moves are easy to predict and trade.
More often than not, the asset first sweeps a limit, which is a signal that it will move to the other side and vice versa. If the momentum is high after deviation, the asset continues to head in that direction.
For Polkadot price, a quick deviation below the swing low at $15.83 was followed by a 69% upswing that established a swing high at $23.85. Due to a lack of momentum and investors booking profits, DOT corrected by 28% and slide below the range’s midpoint at $19.51 and set a swing low at $17 on April 11.
Yesterday’s downtick created a lower low, signaling a market structure break (MSB). Therefore, a move above the April 21 swing high at $19.68 will kick-start an uptrend.
In such a case, investors can expect Polkadot price to make its way to the breaker, which extends from $21.08 to $23.06. This run-up would constitute a 25% gain and is likely where the upside is capped for DOT.
DOT/USDT 1-day chart
While things are looking up for Polkadot price, a daily candlestick close below $15.83 will invalidate the bullish thesis by producing a lower low. In such a case, DOT could crash lower and retest the $13.64 support level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
