Invalidation of the bearish scenario is a close above $18.75. If this bullish event happens, the Polkadot price could climb back to $22, resulting in a 30% increase from the current DOT price.

Polkadot price is displaying a classical ramping pattern on the volume indicator. Additionally, the bears have printed a large bearish engulfing candle that mirrors the strength displayed within the 15% decline between April 10th and April 12th. An additional 15% decline from the current price would target $14.50.

Polkadot price has made a new April low as the digital asset is currently trading at $16.90. The bearish outlook on Polkadot price has always been maintained since the bulls failed to find support on a triangle trend line earlier this month. The doji candle on the 4-hour chart could be smart money’s attempt to entice traders to go long. As of now, there has been no evidence to support a strong bullish reversal.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.