- Dogecoin price displays bearish continuation activity.
- Rejection against a key resistance level could point to much lower prices for DOGE.
- Upside potential remains a strong possibility despite near-term bearish price action.
Dogecoin price has spent the great majority of the week consolidating from the strong rebound made last week. Unless something dramatic occurs, DOGE is likely to close the week very close to last week’s close. However, some crucial levels that have been tested today could signal that a deeper selloff may be incoming.
Dogecoin price halted against key resistance angle
Dogecoin price faces two primary resistance levels on its daily chart. The first has consistently acted as resistance for nearly thirty days: the Tenkan-Sen. DOGE did cross above the Tenkan-Sen on the daily chart when the current daily candlestick opened, but sellers have pushed the price lower. Interestingly, bears have been unable or unwilling to spend much time below the Tenkan-Sen. In other words, bulls are showing up and providing some support. Whether it lasts is anyone’s guess.
The second resistance level, and the most important, is the rejection against the lower trend line of a prior falling wedge pattern. Dogecoin price has spent a little over a week trading above and below this angle. Unfortunately, the bulls could not push above it yesterday, and bears show a clear desire to keep it that way.
DOGE/USDT Daily Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Chart
Failure to hold the $0.08 value area would likely trigger a swift move through the current high volume node in the 2022 Volume Profile and the thinly traded range below until the next high volume node from the 2021 Volume Profile at $0.05.
If bulls want to prevent any further near-term bearish price action, they need to close Dogecoin price above the Tenkan-Sen and trendline at or above $0.088. From there, DOGE can begin a move to test the Kijun-Sen near $0.12.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
