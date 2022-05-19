- Leading analysts predicted an altcoin bear market where BNB, XRP, Solana, Cardano and Dogecoin will witness 90% decline in prices.
- In a recent report, analysts critiqued Solana's infrastructure, identifying intermittent transaction processing issues and spam that slows down SOL.
- Total value locked in the DeFi ecosystem of Solana, Cardano and Binance Smart Chain has plummeted over the last week.
Data for a recent report by Bybit revealed high transaction activity on Ethereum-killer Solana. However, analysts argue this could indicate an upcoming decline in altcoin prices. XRP, Cardano, Solana and Dogecoin could soon witness a 90% collapse.
Analysts predict colossal crash in altcoin for this reason
After a drop in US tech stocks and the S&P 500, the cryptocurrency market witnessed a correction. Bitcoin and Ethereum's correlation with stocks and indices has remained high over the past two months, lowering cryptocurrency prices.
Bitcoin price plummeted below the key psychological level of $30,000 and altcoins followed. Among altcoins, Ethereum, BNB, XRP, Solana, Cardano, AVAX, Dogecoin and Polkadot prices went through a steep decline.
Sam Kopelman, UK manager of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency exchange Luno, believes the crypto market is hit by a spillover of the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy tightening and plummeting stock prices.
Kopelman told Forbes,
The market clearly remains in a state of fear, caused by the de-pegging of [Terra's collapsed stablecoin] UST, as well as fear spillover from the broader financial markets.
A recent report by cryptocurrency trading platform Bybit revealed that there is a massive decline in the total value locked on Ethereum, Solana, Cardano, and Avalanche in the DeFi ecosystem. There has been a 43% decline in the total value locked in DeFi, as $84.67 billion has been shaved off since the beginning of May 2022.
Total DeFi ecosystem TVL Source: Defi Llama
The fear and volatility in the crypto ecosystem have resulted in a consistent outflow of capital that was previously invested in altcoins like Solana, XRP, Cardano, Dogecoin, Ethereum and Avalanche.
Proponents note that altcoins have declined faster than Bitcoin in terms of total value locked, number of active users, activity and trade volume.
Though Ethereum-killer alternatives like Solana have presented themselves as highly efficient cryptocurrency products or services, the lackluster price performance can be attributed to outdated accrual designs and misaligned incentives.
For protocols on the Solana network, a standard token model is deployed where token emissions are distributed to incentivize liquidity. The revenue generated by token holders through staking is subpar. The lack of innovation and incentives in token models on Solana and Ethereum alternatives has been identified as a critical trigger for loss in protocol revenue.
Alex Kuptsikevich, a FxPro senior market analyst, told Forbes,
[The] panic sell-off in the markets and the persistence of investor anxiety heralds the approach of a panic peak.
Analysts believe Bitcoin price could plummet to $20,000, and altcoins could draw down 90% in the ongoing bear market.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Crypto bloodbath hasn’t even started yet
Bitcoin price, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies are on the backfoot after the massive slaughter that happened on the trading floor on Wall Street yesterday. Instead of cleaning up the pink sheets from the floor, the cleaning staff are probably busy sweeping up plenty of burned-out traders that got annihilated overnight as the Dow Jones printed its worst performance since June 2020.
Dogecoin founder says crypto investors are clueless while DOGE price crumbles under pressure
Dogecoin’s co-founder advises crypto investors to perform actual research and stay informed about their crypto investments. While the meme coin crumbles under pressure, analysts find a bullish pattern that could drive a rally in Dogecoin.
Is Do Kwon going to get arrested after Terra's LUNA price collapse?
The collapse of Terra's LUNA price and algorithmic stablecoin TerraUSD (UST) has sparked outrage in the crypto community. Institutions and retail investors suffered significant losses when $40 billion in LUNA and UST’s market value was destroyed within a week.
If you haven’t sold yet, XRP will give you another chance before it dumps to $0.19
XRP price is in a rut as it followed Bitcoin and other altcoins into a crash after the LUNA-UST debacle. Ripple, on the other hand, is relentlessly fighting against the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) allegations and to prove that XRP token is not a security.
Bitcoin: Multiple scenarios arrive at the same bearish conclusion
Bitcoin price shows interesting setups from multiple time frames that hint at a confluence. This convergence occurs for the short-term bullish outlook as well as the macro bearish scenario for BTC.