- Binance Coin price deals with choppy market forces before bleeding continues.
- With a bearish rectangle pattern on the daily chart taking shape, BNB price could retest the $226 level.
- Investors (whales) will keep off BNB until the stubborn selling pressure is shed.
Binance Coin price may have eased off the selling pressure after bouncing off support at $260, but investors seem skeptical that this will translate into an uptrend. Its technical outlook appears shaky, forecasting another correction to $226.
These factors could drive Binance Coin price to $226
The supply held by addresses between 10,000 and 100,000 increased from 3.14% in July, topping 3.33% in mid-August before falling to 3.21%. BNB’s run-up to highs near $300 was backed by an increase in supply held by the cohort to 3.33%.
However, with the chart below on a negative gradient, the near-term future for Binance Coin price remains bleak. In other words, as whales shun the token, selling pressure mounts – thus increasing the chances of an extended downtrend.
Binance Coin Supply Distribution
The BNB price technical outlook has not improved after the freefall from highs close to $300. A rectangle pattern on the daily chart confirms an untradeable choppy market.
BNB/USD daily chart
A bearish rectangle comes into play in the midst of a downtrend as is the case with Binance Coin, given the move that preceded its formation was a down-leg from the August peak. Sellers often recapture the asset after taking a breather, hence the foreshadowed move lower. Normally the length of the breakout equals the height of the rectangle extrapolated lower forecasting a drop to $226. To short BNB, traders must wait for a confirmed move below the rectangle baseline before activating their orders.
Adding credence to the possibility of another leg down to $226 is the Directional Movement Index (DMI). A sell signal will surface as the 12-day EMA (Exponential Moving Average), orange, flips below the 26-day EMA, blue.
On the other hand, Binance Coin price will temporarily avoid the 13.17% bearish move below the breakout point if bulls manage to push above the 100-day SMA (Simple Moving Average), blue, at $278 and the 50-day SMA, red, holding at $281.
A breakout to the upside cannot be ruled out. Stubbornly bullish investors could consider $300 at the rectangle ceiling or $320 at the August highs as take-profit positions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto markets continue to chop
Bitcoin price has shown no signs of slowing down since it began its sell-off on October 18. There is a high chance this trend will continue until BTC finds a stable support level. Until this happens, investors should be open to seeing ETH, XRP and other altcoins also shed weight.
Bitcoin price to provide a buying opportunity before rallying to $20,500
Bitcoin price is moving slowly as volatility seems to have disappeared after the Consumer Price Index (CPI) print on October 13. Since then, BTC has been attempting to rally higher but is blocked by a resistance level.
Why VeChain’s VET price might have unfinished business near $0.04
VET price has printed an impulsive wave up, which could be the beginning phase of a larger rally. VeChain price shows an influx of buying pressure on the Volume Profile Indicator.
Terra LUNA Price Prediction: LUNA headed back to $2.00
Terra's LUNA price could continue declining as market conditions signal bearish control. On October 17, the bulls lost support from the $2.65 level, which has kept prices afloat throughout the month.
Bitcoin: Is this the start of BTC’s journey to $28,000?
Bitcoin price triggered a bullish reversal after October 13 CPI that is reminiscent of the July 13 events. The transaction data shows that a flip of $22,000 will open the path for BTC to head up to $27,000.