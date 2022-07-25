On the last day of the week, bulls have seized the initiative as all the top 10 coins are again in the green zone.

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 6.29% over the last 7 days.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, Bitcoin (BTC) is about to fix above the $22,400 mark. In addition, sellers' power is accompanied by high volume, which means that there are high chances to see a further rise next week.

All in all, overcoming the aforementioned level might be a prerequisite for an upward move to the $24,000 zone next week.

Bitcoin is trading at $22,525 at press time.

DOGE/USD

DOGE has outperformed Bitcoin (BTC), as it has risen by 6.72% this week.

DOGE/USD chart by TradingView

Despite the rise, DOGE is trading sideways as the rate is located in the middle of the wide channel between the support at $0.04978 and the resistance at $0.07759. The low volume confirms that neither side is ready for a sharp move. Growth is only possible if DOGE returns to the $0.07 mark and fixes there.

DOGE is trading at $0.06789 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB has seen the most growth on today's list as the price has rocketed by almost 7% over the past week.

SHIB/USD chart by TradingView

SHIB has made a false breakout of the local resistance level at $0.00001297. While the rate is below it, bears tend to be more powerful than bulls. In this case, the more likely scenario is a consolidation in the range of $0.000011 — $0.0000012 so buyers could get more power for a further move.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001167 at press time.