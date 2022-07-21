Where is Shiba Inu price headed after partnership with Marvel’s long-term collaborator

- Shiba Inu announced its partnership with The Third Floor, the visualization company that is a long-term collaborator with Marvel.
- The Third Floor will use visual development and develop virtual environments, buildings and landmarks for Shiba Inu’s metaverse.
- Analysts have predicted a 40% run-up in Shiba Inu price under specific conditions.
Shiba Inu announced a partnership with a world-class visualization studio to design and develop its highly-anticipated SHIB.io metaverse. The Third Floor is famous for its work on the tv shows and films in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe. Analysts have predicted a spike in Shiba Inu price with the ongoing developments and the recovery in the meme coin.
Also read: Shiba Inu holders beware! Fake SHI, TREAT have hit the market
What Shiba Inu’s new partnership means for SHIB holders
Since its announcement, Shiba Inu holders have awaited the launch of SHIB.io, the Metaverse Project. Typically, new developments and launches in the Shiba Inu ecosystem positively impact the meme coin’s demand across exchanges and boost its price in the short term.
Therefore, the new partnership with Marvel Cinematic Universe’s long-term collaborator is expected to offer world-class visualizations, designs and development to the Shib.io metaverse. TTF is one of the largest visualization studios and has collaborated on projects in Hollywood and worked with top directors and designers on stories of all scales.
Visualization by The Third Floor
The Third Floor will work on visual development and storytelling to help define and develop virtual environments, buildings and landmarks within the Shiba Inu-inspired universe and a marketplace to inform final environment production.
TTF’s rapid prototyping, real-time processing and creative iteration will take ideas from concepts to reality in the Shib.io metaverse.
Shib.io metaverse first look
Shiba Inu burn intensifies, 2 million SHIB burnt in single transaction
Based on data from the Shibburn portal, 18.99 million Shiba Inu tokens were burnt over the last 24 hours in eight transactions. A total of 410.37 trillion Shiba Inu tokens have been burnt so far, which means they were destroyed permanently by being sent to a dead wallet.
Over the past week, a billion Shiba Inu tokens were burnt, sending them to dead wallets and pulling them out of circulation. The reduction in circulating supply impacted the value of the remainder of the tokens held by ShibArmy members. It is estimated that consistent burns will eventually increase the value of SHIB held by the community as the circulating supply shrinks.
Shiba Inu burn transactions from the last 24 hours
Shiba Inu price could rally 40% under these specific conditions
Analysts at FXStreet evaluated the Shiba Inu price trend and identified key indicators and metrics that could push the meme coin 40% higher. The Dogecoin-killer has bullish potential and is on the cusp of a breakout. For key price levels and more information on Shiba Inu price, check out this YouTube video by FXStreet:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Where is Shiba Inu price headed after partnership with Marvel’s long-term collaborator
Shiba Inu announced a partnership with a world-class visualization studio to design and develop its highly-anticipated SHIB.io metaverse.
BTC/USD retreats from five-week top as Tesla reveals Bitcoin sale
BTC/USD bears the burden of Tesla’s dislike for Bitcoin as bulls retreat from monthly peak. However, the Bitcoin pair remains mildly bid at around $23,200 during early Thursday as traders brace for fresh clues.
Here’s a recap of the successful trades we forecasted for Solana price this week
Solana price has been a very enjoyable chart to trade, however partaking in additional moves is ill-advised until further evidence can depict a safe entry.
AVAX price rallies 50% in 10 days, here’s what could happen next
Avalanche price movies in unison with the rest of the market. The Ethereum-based gaming token still has more upside potential.
Bitcoin: Assessing what comes first $25,000 or $17,000?
Bitcoin price is consolidating between significant barriers and shows no signs of moving out yet. The ongoing move could likely face rejection resulting in a steep correction that could send BTC to revisit levels last seen almost a month ago.