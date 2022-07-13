- Shytoshi Kusama’s recent announcement shared updates on the development of stablecoin SHI and reward token TREAT.
- A Shiba Inu community member revealed that malicious actors had created crypto assets that can be mistaken as fake SHI or TREAT.
- Shiba Inu price is at a make or break point, and analysts predict a drop in the meme coin.
Shytoshi Kusama confirmed updates in the development of the algorithmic stablecoin SHI and TREAT. The incoming reward token of the Shiba Inu ecosystem and the stablecoin will launch soon, however, fake crypto tokens that can be mistaken as SHI or TREAT are doing the rounds.
Also read: Shiba Inu burn rate explodes as 205.6 million SHIB tokens are destroyed
Shiba Inu community member warns of fake SHI, TREAT
A Shiba Inu community member, identified as Firstword98 on Discord, revealed that malicious actors had created crypto assets that can be easily mistaken as the ones developed by the SHIB team.
Shiba Inu’s development team is currently working on stablecoin SHI and reward token TREAT. Projects entirely unrelated to the Shiba Inu ecosystem are doing the rounds, and ShibArmy members may mistake it for SHI or TREAT.
Following is the list of tokens with names similar to SHI, TREAT and other Shiba Inu ecosystem tokens.
Names of tokens similar to SHI and TREAT
ShibArmy members need to take note of the fact that Shiba Inu’s developers have not deployed SHI or TREAT yet; therefore, any claims of airdrops are malicious or fake. Projects hoping to ride on the popularity of the Shiba Inu ecosystem have reportedly started circulating their tokens in hopes of gathering SHIB or other cryptocurrencies in exchange.
SHI and TREAT are currently under development, and Shiba Inu will announce the launch of these tokens once they are available for purchase, airdropped or distributed to ShibArmy members.
SHIB apparel line could launch soon
ShibArmy members are anticipating the SHIB x RICHMOND clothing line. A San Francisco-based streetwear shop Dripto.com announced that the brand would merge streetwear culture with crypto technology.
Shiba Inu has been added as a payment method at Dripto.com, and the SHIB tokens can be used to purchase sneakers and apparel. The marketplace added real-world utility to the meme coin earlier this month.
Shiba Inu price could make a bullish move if this happens
Analysts have evaluated the Shiba Inu price chart and identify signs that indicate a bullish trend reversal in the meme coin. For more information, key price levels and targets, check this video:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Can CPI announcement trigger another crypto market sell-off?
Bitcoin price has formed an extremely bearish setup that could trigger a sell-off not just for itself but the entire market as well.
France could get Digital Euro in 2023, kicks off second stage of CBDC experiments
Banque de France wants a working wholesale central bank digital currency (CBDC) to go live as early as 2023. The central bank digital currency is expected to be a digital version of France's sovereign currency, the Euro.
Ethereum price repeats history due to these two hurdles
Ethereum price remains subdued by not one but two significant hurdles that have prevented an ascent for the past two months. The recent rejection comes due to a confluence of two outcomes, which has pushed ETH lower and could result in a further descent.
How to navigate this Solana price breakout and market manipulation?
Solana price has ended its coiling up phase that lasted for more than a month. The sudden spike in selling pressure over the last three days, triggered a breakout, indicating that a further downswing is plausible.
Warning: 150,000 Bitcoin tokens about to flood the market could trigger sell-off
Bitcoin price is attempting to move higher against a massive cluster of resistance levels, all of which are working to stop its bullish momentum. Investors need to be careful trading around this level as it could witness some serious volatility in the market.