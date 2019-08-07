Above is the 4-hour BTC/USD chart that shows there was a key trendline set in place from the high seen on the 26th June to the next lower high made in 10th July. Today the BTC/USD price broke through the barrier but quickly rejected and broke back through backed by large volume.
The RSI indicator has also broken a bearish trendline to break lower. This comes after being in the overbought (positive) zone for some time. Does this mean the upside momentum is done? Not really, maybe it just means the price may have moved too far too quickly and some profit-taking is kicking in.
The on-balance volume (OBV) indicator is showing steadily increasing volume as the upward trend developed. At the top of the trend on the two bar reversal candles the volume peaked. This is also a bearish signal so in the base case view we can expect a pullback before the bulls test BTC/USD higher or the bears drag the price lower. The on-balance volume indicator measures the volume against up candles and down candles. If there is more volume as the price is rising the indicator will move higher and vice versa if prices are moving lover.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price analysis: BTC/USD recovers from intraday losses, upside limited
Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency, broke above $12,000 handle, then has performed a U-turn and crashed towards $11,000. The wild gyrations of the cryptocurrency are allegedly caused by speculative positioning.
Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD regained some ground, no escape from the range yet
Ripple's XRP has recovered from the intraday low pf $0.3105 towards $0.3156. The third-largest digital asset with the current market value of $13.5 billion is still 2% lower from this time on Tuesday, though the coin managed to gain 1% since the beginning of the day.
Bitcoin Cash price: BCH/USD rising wedge pattern breakdown targeting $300
Bitcoin Cash made a swing on levels at $355 on August 5 and August 6. However, diminishing buying power saw up leg cut short. Recovery from mid-July lows has been impeccably bullish forming a higher low pattern within a rising wedge pattern.
EOS price analysis: EOS/USD charts bearish engulfing pattern
EOS/USD has had an extremely bearish Tuesday, where the price plummeted from $4.47 to $4.16. In the process, it completely overwhelmed the gains it made this Monday, where it went up from $4.25 to $4.47, charting a bearish engulfing pattern.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls practice cautious optimism
The cryptocurrency market has been licking wounds and clawing back ground lost during the previous week. The total capitalization of all digital assets in circulation returned towards $289 billion.