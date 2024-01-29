- Solana price is making a comeback with a V-shaped recovery rally in the works.
- WEN token airdrop and its association with Jupiter DEX’s JUP token provide tailwinds for Solana.
- SOL could extend the climb 15% into the supply zone amid rising momentum and resurfacing bulls.
- The bullish thesis will be invalidated if the L1 token breaks and closes below $89.02 support.
Solana (SOL) price is making a comeback, indicated by a developing V-shaped recovery after a 25% fall that began on January 18. However, this move north hinges on hype around two altcoins built atop the Solana blockchain, making it critical for traders to exercise caution.
Solana price recovers on the wings of these two altcoins
Solana (SOL) price is up 25% since bottoming out at $79.00, the intraday low of the January 23 trading session. The surge comes on the back of the Wen (WEN) airdrop, planned to reach a million wallet addresses. Reports indicate that the WEN airdrop has completed claiming event with no more emissions expected and over 25% of the total supply to be locked away forever.
The WEN token made its way into the Solana blockchain on January 26, with the Wen Foundation debuting a community coin alongside a new NFT standard - WNS 0.0. For the duration of Wen's upbringing, the network emitted WEN to the community via the claim function. Now, there are no more emissions and over 1/4 of the total supply will be burned forever.
In hindsight, considering the WEN token was launched on Solana-based decentralized exchange Jupiter, the airdrop mechanism was strategic. It was not only intended to expand the ecosystem but also to bolster the performance of Jupiter DEX, and its native token, JUP.
Solana-based Jupiter Exchange is launching a memecoin - $WEN.— Lark Davis (@TheCryptoLark) January 26, 2024
70% of $WEN supply will be airdropped to over a million wallets that have used Jupiter in the last 6 months or hold top NFT collections.
The token starts trading at 10am EST today.
Have you qualified for an airdrop? pic.twitter.com/ZHxP1YfUqg
The one million wallet address that merited the airdrop selection criteria must have passed these thresholds:
- Used Jupiter in the last 6 months
- Are Solana Saga phone owners
- Own top Solana-based NFT collections
In the latest, the Jupiter’s JUP token has secured a listing on Bitfinex, marking the fourth centralized exchange to list the altcoin, including Bybit, XT.com and Bilaxy. The token is expected for trading on Bitfinex beginning January 31.
Hype around the JUP listing and WEN airdrop has provided tailwinds for the Solana price with both tokens associated with the SOL blockchain.
Solana price outlook
Amid hype around the WEN and JUP tokens, Solana price continues to push north, steered by rising momentum indicated by the climbing Relative Strength Index (RSI). The bulls are also resurfacing, evidenced by the histogram bars of the Awesome Oscillator (AO) flashing green as they edge toward positive territory.
A closer look at the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) also reveals a bullish crossover, which happened when the MACD crossed above the signal line (orange band).
Increased buying pressure above current levels could see the Solana price extend north into the supply zone between $107.92 and $121.19. To confirm the continuation of the intermediate trend, however, the Layer 1 (L1) token’s market value must record a candlestick close above the midline of the order block at $114.76.
In a highly bullish case, Solana price could extend the climb past the $126.36 range high, a move that would render the supply zone into a bullish breaker.
SOL/USDT 1-day chart
On the flipside, if traders book profits for the 25% gain made so far, the Solana price could pull south with the potential to lose all the ground covered. This could see SOL lose the support due to the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $93.46, or lower, revisiting the $89.02 support level.
In a dire case, the dump could send Solana price all the way to the 100-day SMA at $72.44 before a possible retest of the $68.03 buyer congestion level, 32% below current levels.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Ethereum staked hits all-time high, dwindling exchange supply could push ETH price higher
Ethereum’s supply in circulation is on a decline as ETH staked in the deposit contract rises and on exchanges drops. Traders are likely holding on to their Ether, contributing to likely decrease in selling pressure.
Chainlink price faces risk of correction as supply on exchanges climbs
Chainlink supply on exchanges climbed to nearly 15%, a level previously seen on January 4. LINK token reserves on exchanges could increase selling pressure on the altcoin, driving the price lower.
Bitcoin bull run is likely sustainable, BTC balance on exchanges declines by over 1 million since 2020
Bitcoin ETF race likely to intensify as Bloomberg ETF specialist Eric Balchunas speculates $8.5 trillion asset manager Charles Schwab’s entry into the race. BTC exchange balances are on a decline and a recovery in Bitcoin price is likely in the short term.
Ripple developer proposes change in XRP Ledger governance to increase transparency
XRP Ledger developer David Fuelling published on Sunday a proposal to update the governance structure of the XRPL Foundation with the goal of increasing transparency and decentralization in XRPL governance systems.
Will BTC correct to $35k or continue bull run without steep corrections?
Bitcoin currently trades around $41,094 after dropping 4.60% on Thursday, putting an end to the $2,000 trading range. This move comes after Adam from GeeksLive noted that the volatility level of BTC dropped to a new low in a month.