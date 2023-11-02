- Near Protocol price is up almost 20%, testing the $1.573 resistance level last seen in July.
- The token joins SOL’s remarkable performance among Layer-1 tokens, with Solana price recording 15% in daily gains, revisiting pre-FTX highs.
- The $1.497 level is critical for NEAR, with a decisive close above it confirming a continuation rally.
- A close below $1.280 would invalidate the bullish thesis.
Near Protocol (NEAR) price is following on the heels of Solana (SOL) as the two Layer-1 (L1) tokens pump hard, breaking through key barriers while outperforming the broader market. Notably, L1 tokens are native coins of their own blockchains, with some validating and supporting their own networks, without requiring support from another network and reimbursing transaction fees with cryptocurrencies.
Also Read: SOL open interest rises nearly $50 million in three days as Solana price revisits pre-FTX collapse highs
Near Protocol pumps 20% alongside Solana at the helm of L1 chains
NEAR and SOL are pumping hard, with Near Protocol price recording 20% in gains over the last 24 hours, same time its trading volume is exploding 170%. Meanwhile, Solana price is up 15%, with a 24-hour trading volume increase of 150%, largely attributed to the Solana Breakpoint meet-up in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
The remarkable performance of Near Protocol price has positioned the cryptocurrency at the helm of L1 blockchains, alongside Solana, with prospects for more gains as momentum continues to rise. Other L1 blockchain tokens include Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Avalanche (AVAX).
Remarkably, NEAR’s performance has seen it outperform the most popular L1 tokens including but not limited to BNB, Cardano (ADA), Polkadot (DOT), AVAX, and Algorand (ALGO).
L1 tokens prices
Near Protocol price prediction as NEAR tests June to July highs
Near Protocol price is $1.533 at the time of writing, after testing the June to July highs of around $1.573. The initial breakout attempt was rejected, proving premature, but there are still multiple signals pointing towards a continuation of the trend, both from a technical and on-chain perspective.
Technically, momentum is still rising even though NEAR is overbought, indicated by the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 89 and still northbound. The Awesome Oscillator (AO) is also in the positive territory with green-soaked histogram bars. This shows the bulls are still in control.
Increased buying pressure above current levels could see Near Protocol price shatter past the $1.573 resistance level, potentially extrapolating the gains for NEAR to collect sell-side liquidity residing above this level.
In a highly bullish case, the gains could extend for Near Protocol price, culminating in a 10% climb above current levels to test the $1.700 psychological level.
Notably, the $1.497 level is critical for the L1 token’s upside potential, marking the mean threshold of the supply zone extending from $1.459 to $1.530. Near Protocol price must record a close above this level to confirm the continuation of the trend, making the order block a bullish breaker.
NEAR/USDT 1-day chart
From an on-chain perspective, Near Protocol price still has strong bullish potential, with a significant increase in social dominance and social volume, showing that NEAR is among the most talked about asset in a sea of more than 50 projects. Often, this chatter could translate into trading activity and could lead to price increase.
Also, the Layer-1 token is also recording a growing market capitalization for the Tether (USDT) stablecoin, a move often attributed to new money flowing in or capital inflow as investors look to buy NEAR.
The percentage of stablecoin total supply held by whales with more than 5 million USD is also recording a major uptick. This signifies the high price expectation whales have for Near protocol.
NEAR Santiment metrics
Conversely, if Near Protocol price fails to close above $1.497, a correction would seem likely, potentially sending NEAR market value below the $1.400 level. In the dire case, the L1 cryptocurrency could spiral down to $1.280.
Closing below the $1.280 support level would invalidate the bullish thesis, likely sending Near Protocol price to the $1.100 depths, or worse, to the demand zone extending from $0.980 to $1.031.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
