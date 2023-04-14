Weekly recap: Whales fuel AAVE, LDO price rallies, Bitcoin short liquidations climb, BTC dominance declines

- Whales increased their activity in AAVE and Lido Dao’s LDO, fueling massive price rallies in the altcoins.
- Bitcoin price climbed above $30,000, liquidating millions of dollars in short positions.
- BTC dominance declined, paving the way for the “alt season” narrative.
Bitcoin and Ethereum prices climbed earlier this week, crossing psychological barriers and kicking off the “alt season,” according to experts. Bitcoin dominance experienced a pullback, while the asset rallied, liquidating short positions.
Also read: Binance burns $676 million in BNB fueling a price rally while regulators join forces against the exchange
Whale activity fueled AAVE and LDO price rallies
While a surge in large wallet investors' activity is associated with mass profit-taking, in the case of AAVE and LDO it triggered a price rally. The two altcoins yielded 4% and 6% gains for holders since Thursday respectively.
Analysts at crypto intelligence tracker Santiment identified a spike in transaction volume by large wallet investors and notified traders of likely volatility in asset prices. In the case of ApeCoin, a surge in whale activity triggered a pullback, while for AAVE and LDO, it pushed price higher.
Read more here: ApeCoin, AAVE and Lido Dao witness surge in whale activity, here’s what this means for price
Bitcoin price continued its uptrend, driving further liquidations of short positions
BTC price yielded gains for holders fueled by the shifting macroeconomic outlook and the bullish sentiment among crypto market participants. BTC’s run up to $30,000 sparked liquidations in short positions.
Analysts at @52kskew noted 6,000 BTC in shorts were liquidated.
$BTC Binance Open Interest— Skew Δ (@52kskew) April 14, 2023
6k BTC in shorts blown out here too
Funding starting to reset back to neutral (shorts were indeed the crowded trade) https://t.co/OlZWOgmCCP pic.twitter.com/528wWGz0Ae
Read more: Bitcoin price rally likely to continue with open-interest hitting five-month peak
Alt season narrative gains prominence with pullback in Bitcoin dominance
The “alt season” narrative is the rotation of capital from Bitcoin to altcoins. Experts were concerned regarding the alt season with Bitcoin’s rising dominance. However, the recent pullback in BTC dominance fueled a bullish sentiment among experts, making alt season narrative relevant yet again.
Find out more: Experts believe altcoins can get devalued with Bitcoin’s rising dominance
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Cardano price pays off investors' patience with a new 2023 high, hints at what is about to come next
Cardano price has been on an impressive streak of green candles for the last four weeks, making investors anxious for profits. But while the recent rally has been in favor of the altcoin, ADA holders might have to hold on for a while longer before their investment becomes green.
Solana details plan to optimize the Web3 experience on mobile
Solana has announced the launch of its crypto-focused Saga smartphone, slated for a May 8 launch. First teased 10 months ago, shipping has already begun for those who pre-ordered. Saga meets users where crypto and mobile technology intersect.
Ripple’s main argument weakened by SEC’s recent court win, impact on XRP price
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has claimed that its recent win against Commonwealth Equity Services, a broker dealer, should be considered in its legal tussle against Ripple.
Ethereum price marks 11-month high as ETH staking exceeds withdrawals
Ethereum price lived up to expectations as the second-biggest cryptocurrency in the world breached a key psychological barrier on April 13. But more than the bullishness in the price action, the positivity observed in the investors' behavior surprised the market following the Shanghai upgrade.
Bitcoin: What to expect from BTC after overcoming $30,000
Bitcoin (BTC) price has shown no signs of slowing down as it continues to climb higher at a steady pace after the recent US Consumer Price Index (CPI) noted a decline from 6% to 5%. This outlook caused BTC to spike higher in the short term but noted a continued uptick in the next few days.