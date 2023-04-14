Binance burns $676 million in BNB fueling a price rally while regulators join forces against the exchange

- Binance burned upwards of $676 million in BNB tokens amidst regulatory crackdown from the CFTC.
- Binance’s burn of 2 million BNB tokens has fueled a price rally in the native token of the exchange.
- The US Federal Agency Chair Rostin Behnam called out the exchange for intentionally breaking regulations, according to Bloomberg’s report.
Binance, one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges, announced a burn of $676 million worth of BNB tokens. Burning an asset removes it from the circulating supply permanently, reducing the selling pressure on it. BNB price rallied in response to the exchange’s 2 million token burn.
Also read: Ethereum price explodes, ETH deposits pick up pace
Binance burns over 2 million BNB tokens
Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange by trade volume, burned 2,020,132 BNB tokens worth $676,744,304, according to its recent announcement. The burn reduced the supply of the exchange’s native token, reducing the selling pressure on BNB in the long term.
As Binance tackles regulatory crackdown, there is a spike in concerns surrounding the exchange’s native token and BNB price is struggling to wipe out losses amidst rising selling pressure on exchanges.
BNB burn
Binance’s move to burn 2 million BNB is therefore timed to fuel a recovery in the native token.
How BNB burn fueled a price rally in the native token
The 2 million BNB burn was followed by a recovery rally in the asset. BNB price yielded nearly 4% gains to holders since Thursday. The exchange’s native token was exchanging hands at $332.88 at press time, after nearly 7% gains since April 7.
As seen in the BNB/USDT price chart below, the native token of the exchange is currently in a short-term uptrend. Binance Coin price climbed above the resistance at the 23.6% Fibonacci level at $327 and is inching closer to the $339.80 target.
BNB/USDT 4H price chart
Once Binance Coin’s price crosses the hurdle at $339.80, it could rally to the $346 level, BNB’s mid-March peak. BNB price is currently above three key Exponential Moving Averages at 10, 50 and 200-day.
A decline below $327 could invalidate the bullish thesis for the exchange token.
Binance continues to battle regulatory hurdles
Binance is facing intense regulatory scrutiny. According to Bloomberg’s recent report, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chair, Rostin Behnam criticized the exchange for “intentionally” breaking regulatory rules.
Behnam was quoted in an event at Princeton University on Thursday,
These are not unsophisticated individuals. They are starting large companies and offering futures contracts and derivatives to US customers.
The exchange’s battle with regulators seems uphill with recent developments and commentary from the CFTC chair. The SEC is therefore not alone in bringing allegations against the exchange and regulatory authorities have joined forces in their crackdown on the trading platform.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Cardano price pays off investors' patience with a new 2023 high, hints at what is about to come next
Cardano price has been on an impressive streak of green candles for the last four weeks, making investors anxious for profits. But while the recent rally has been in favor of the altcoin, ADA holders might have to hold on for a while longer before their investment becomes green.
Solana details plan to optimize the Web3 experience on mobile
Solana has announced the launch of its crypto-focused Saga smartphone, slated for a May 8 launch. First teased 10 months ago, shipping has already begun for those who pre-ordered. Saga meets users where crypto and mobile technology intersect.
Ripple’s main argument weakened by SEC’s recent court win, impact on XRP price
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has claimed that its recent win against Commonwealth Equity Services, a broker dealer, should be considered in its legal tussle against Ripple.
Ethereum price marks 11-month high as ETH staking exceeds withdrawals
Ethereum price lived up to expectations as the second-biggest cryptocurrency in the world breached a key psychological barrier on April 13. But more than the bullishness in the price action, the positivity observed in the investors' behavior surprised the market following the Shanghai upgrade.
Bitcoin: What to expect from BTC after overcoming $30,000
Bitcoin (BTC) price has shown no signs of slowing down as it continues to climb higher at a steady pace after the recent US Consumer Price Index (CPI) noted a decline from 6% to 5%. This outlook caused BTC to spike higher in the short term but noted a continued uptick in the next few days.