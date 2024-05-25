Vitalik Buterin proposes the first block on Taiko mainnet, appreciates Ethereum-equivalent rollup

- Ethereum cofounder Vitalik Buterin proposed the first block on Taiko mainnet.
- Buterin appreciated the Layer 2’s rollup based approach to scale Ethereum.
- Taiko recently announced the eligibility for its TKO token airdrop.
Vitalik Buterin proposed Ethereum-equivalent Layer 2 rollup Taiko’s first block on its mainnet. The Ethereum co-founder appreciated the project for launching as a based rollup and adopting a different approach than other Layer 2 chains.
Ethereum benefits from scaling solutions adopting different approaches to the same challenge posed by the chain, slow transaction speed and throughput.
Buterin proposes first block on Ethereum-equivalent Layer 2 rollup
Vitalik Buterin, co-founder of Ethereum supports projects that scale Ether, Layer 2 chains. Buterin supports Taiko, a blockchain that labels itself an Ethereum-equivalent rollup. The Ethereum co-founder acknowledges that Taiko has taken a different approach to tackle the scalability problem of the Ethereum blockchain.
Buterin proposed the first block on the project’s mainnet and wrote on the block: I'm excited to see that Taiko is launching as a based rollup. Ethereum benefits from L2s taking a plurality of different approaches, and I appreciate them being among the first to go in this direction.
Layer 2 chains are focused on increasing transaction speed (for faster finality) and transaction throughput (higher number of transactions per second) without giving up on decentralization and security.
Buterin appreciated Taiko for their innovative rollup based approach when most Layer 2 chains run parallel chains to reduce cost and transaction processing time.
In an official tweet, Taiko recently announced the TKO token airdrop.
Dear community,— Taiko (@taikoxyz) May 22, 2024
The moment that you've been waiting for has arrived: The Taiko token airdrop is here!
Check your airdrop eligibility: https://t.co/rI3yTSxvxf.
1/ pic.twitter.com/RcAJo7abVm
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Solana and XRP ETFs may be on the cards in 2025, Standard Chartered analyst says
Ethereum Exchange Traded Fund approval news has renewed optimism on Solana and XRP ETFs approval in 2025. Analysts at Standard Chartered believe more cryptocurrency ETFs may be approved next year, and these assets will not be classified as securities.
Uniswap Price Forecast: UNI could be poised for 30% rally after month-long lull
Uniswap price has broken out of a 35-day consolidation this week, a sign of a possible rally ahead that could increase the token’s price around 30%. Technical indicators support the bullish thesis, while on-chain data also aligns with it.
Dogecoin inspiration Kabosu dies, leaving legacy of $22.86 billion market cap meme coin behind
Kabosu, the popular Shiba Inu dog that inspired the logo of the largest meme coin by market capitalization, Dogecoin, died early on Friday after losing her fight to leukemia and liver disease. Kabosu had gained popularity as the dog behind the viral “doge” meme.
XRP climbs past $0.53, SEC Chair Gensler says the agency has done very well in court cases
Ripple lawsuit ruling is expected soon, following the new US crypto bill, FIT21. SEC Chair Gary Gensler says the agency has fared well in legal battles while speaking at the ICI 2024 Leadership Summit.
Bitcoin: BTC struggles, but $80K is at striking distance Premium
Bitcoin (BTC) price is in a good position to resume the bull rally despite the recent struggle. Optimism will restart if BTC overcomes a critical hurdle and flips it into a foothold. In such a case, the pioneer crypto will be slated to push to a new all-time high (ATH).