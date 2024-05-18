Vitalik Buterin welcomes opposing views on MEV being an attack on Ethereum

Ethereum team lead Péter believes MEV is an attack on Ether and the Foundation has glorified it rather than addressing the issue.

Co-founder Vitalik Buterin commented on the issue and welcomed opposing stances in the project.

Ether is trading above $3,129 on Binance, at the time of writing.

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin commented on the debate on the Maximum Extractable Value (MEV) on Ether. Team lead Péter Szilágyi believes MEV is an attack on Ethereum, says that “MEV has been glorified.”

Buterin commented on the debate on MEV saying Ethereum does not have a culture that prevents people from speaking their mind.

Ethereum co-founder welcomes opposing views

Ethereum co-founder and Foundation lead may have opposing views on “MEV” and other issues in the Ether network, however the culture is to welcome different viewpoints, per a recent tweet by Vitalik Buterin.

Buterin’s comment comes at a time when the community is engaged in a heated debate over MEV and its place in the Ethereum chain. On May 17, Péter expressed his views in a tweet on X.

MEV became an issue, so instead of trying to find solutions against it, we've glorified it and are now catering the protocol and infra around it to proprietary MEV builders instead of local block producers. It's futile to fight against MEV os might as well lean hard on it, right? — Péter Szilágyi (karalabe.eth) (@peter_szilagyi) May 16, 2024

Ethereum developer Dankrad Feist slammed Péter’s take and says that the reason for accepting MEV is that it was the only option to ensure that the protocol is fully trusted. Solo stakers of Ether would have left the chain within weeks, lest MEV was accepted by the protocol and the chain can find solutions to the issue. Feist argues that compromises are made in any successful protocol.

This is such a lazy take if you can't also tell me what your supposed solutions are that let local block producers extract MEV.



For everyone who hates so much on Mevboost now. In 2022, before the merge, we talked to Flashbots what their plans where. They said that they would… https://t.co/Loa15EVCXy — Dankrad Feist (@dankrad) May 17, 2024

At the time of writing, Ethereum price is $3,129 on May 18. The altcoin added 1.17% gains on Saturday and 7.51% gains on a weekly timeframe, as seen on Binance.