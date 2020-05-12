- Ethereum developers recently launched the multi-client testnet that will encompass four clients.
- Vitalik Buterin says that using a new demo from Optimism, the old and the new chains can handle 1,000 TPS.
The co-founder of Ethereum Vitalik Buterin said on Monday that the journey to Ethereum 2.0 is still on track. He was speaking after the network commenced the multi-client testnet during Coindesk’s Consensus: Distributed conference. The new network has been given the name “Schlesi” and represent a big milestone in the development of Ethereum 2.0. The testnet requires that at least two compatible clients work together for a period of not less than two months.
At the moment, the two clients operating with the Schlesi Network are Lighthouse from Sigma prime and Prysm from Prysmatic Labs. Two more clients, Teku and Nimbus are expected to start validation on the network. Following a successful run by the four clients, Ethereum developers will move to the official multi-client testnet phase.
While commenting on the ability of Ethereum 2.0 to support a capacity of 1,000 transactions per second, Buterin said that they are exploring a new demo of Optimistic Rollup from open finance protocol Synthetix and research group Optimism. The demo currently shows that transaction delay can be reduced by 75X.
“There’s a lot of work on scalability. There’s also a lot of work on the cryptography and privacy that will make the technology possible to implement on the Ethereum public chain,” said Buterin. “It’s moving forward on all fronts.”
Also read: Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD stalls under the 50% Fibonacci as Bitcoin halving goes by unnoticed
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto whales helped BTC/USD to extend the recovery above $9,000
The first digital currency climbed above $9,000 during European hours on Wednesday, though the upside momentum remains weak. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $9,083.
ETH/USD: Ethereum founder denied ETH 2.0 launch in July
Ethereum’s co-founder Vitalik Buterin denied the information that ETH 2.0 would be launched by the end of July. He said that his comments during CoinDesk’s Consensus: Distributed were misunderstood.
Ripple may beef up its mass adoption case with lending services
Ripple has been growing its global presence due to a large number of advanced fintech projects and payment solutions. However, according to the job li
Bitcoin in a slow recovery mode, $9,000 unconquered
BTC/USD is changing hands above $8,900, having recovered from the intraday low of $8,806. The coin has gained over 2% on a day-to-day basis and 1% since the beginning of Wednesday, though it is still below critical $9,000.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls eager to take the price back above $10,000 as halving looms large
Bitcoin bulls have done a good job this week, however, the major aim of $10,000 remains unconquered so far. Will we see a new high of 2020 before the halving? The market sentiments say yes, the technical picture is not so straightforward.