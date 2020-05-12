Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD stalls under the 50% Fibonacci as Bitcoin halving goes by unnoticed

- Ethereum price recovery delayed by the resistance at $190 and the 50% Fibonacci retracement level.
- Bitcoin halving passes by without much hype as prices stabilize across the cryptocurrency market.
Ethereum bulls are keen on nurturing a bullish trend following the recent dip to $180. Recovery was steady on Sunday with ETH/USD stepping above $190. However, selling pressure has continued to limit gains towards $200. Meanwhile, Ethereum slipped under $190 level and is valued at $187 at the time of writing. Buyers are battling the resistance at the 50% Fibonacci retracement level taken between the last swing high of $292.51 to a swing low of $90.96.
Both Ethereum and Bitcoin appear to be battling the strengthening grip of the bears. Bitcoin halving already took place but the price level remained relatively unchanged dancing between the last $8,500 and $8,700. A pre-halving rally saw Bitcoin rise to levels above $10,000 last week as Ethereum shot up to $227. However, Bitcoin led the crypto market in dumping on Sunday with losses hitting $8,100 while ETH/USD testes $180.
Ethereum technical picture
Ethereum is trading above the moving averages where both the 50-day SMA and the 100-day SMA are likely to offer support at $175. A golden cross is likely to form with the 50 SMA crossing above 200 SMA. This pattern could signal a return of the bulls in large numbers and eventually pull Ethereum towards the coveted $300. The RSI clearly shows that the existing trend is neither bearish nor bullish; sideways trading action could take precedence in the European session.
ETH/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto whales helped BTC/USD to extend the recovery above $9,000
The first digital currency climbed above $9,000 during European hours on Wednesday, though the upside momentum remains weak. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $9,083.
ETH/USD: Ethereum founder denied ETH 2.0 launch in July
Ethereum’s co-founder Vitalik Buterin denied the information that ETH 2.0 would be launched by the end of July. He said that his comments during CoinDesk’s Consensus: Distributed were misunderstood.
Ripple may beef up its mass adoption case with lending services
Ripple has been growing its global presence due to a large number of advanced fintech projects and payment solutions. However, according to the job li
Bitcoin in a slow recovery mode, $9,000 unconquered
BTC/USD is changing hands above $8,900, having recovered from the intraday low of $8,806. The coin has gained over 2% on a day-to-day basis and 1% since the beginning of Wednesday, though it is still below critical $9,000.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls eager to take the price back above $10,000 as halving looms large
Bitcoin bulls have done a good job this week, however, the major aim of $10,000 remains unconquered so far. Will we see a new high of 2020 before the halving? The market sentiments say yes, the technical picture is not so straightforward.