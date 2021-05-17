Vitalik Buterin burns 410 trillion Shiba Inu tokens, sending SHIB price up by 40%

- Following a recent Shiba Inu token dump, Vitalik Buterin decides to burn 90% of the remaining SHIB coins in his wallet.
- After Buterin destroyed 41% of SHIB in circulation, the coin rose by 40% in value within an hour.
- Positive sentiment increased around dog-based cryptocurrency as each individual coin is scarcer than before.
Shortly after donating $1.5 billion worth of Shiba Inu tokens to a COVID-19 relief crypto fund, Ethereum co-creator Vitalik Buterin destroyed over 410 trillion SHIB.
41% of SHIB tokens destroyed
Over the past week, cryptocurrency investors have witnessed the rise and the fall of dog-themed tokens. One of the most prominent meme-based dog coins, Shiba Inu, has received massive traction as crypto exchanges, including Binance and FTX rushed to list the digital currency.
Vitalik Buterin was gifted a great amount of canine-themed cryptocurrencies, as creators of the tokens believe that this process could legitimize and protect its circulation.
The Ethereum figurehead dumped a part of the dog tokens, pulling the rug on his canine-themed gifts last week. Buterin donated 50 trillion SHIB to the India Covid Relief Fund and transferred other dog coins to a fundraising platform..
The crypto billionaire destroyed 41% of the total Shiba Inu in circulation, by sending 410 trillion of the meme-based coin to a dead wallet address. The amount of SHIB burned equates to round $7 billion.
Along with the transaction, Buterin wrote a note for the SHIB community, stating:
I’ve decided to burn 90% of the remaining Shiba tokens in my wallet. The remaining 10% will be sent to a (not yet decided) charity with similar values to cryptorelief (preventing the large-scale loss of life) but with more long-term orientation.
Vitalik Buterin's transaction
The Ethereum co-creator added that holding the remaining tokens in his public wallet forever was not an option. For security reasons, he explained that the coins would have to be moved to a better wallet, therefore, he may as well make a useful move immediately. Buterin explained:
I’ve actually been impressed by how the dog token communities have treated the recent donation! Plenty of dog people have shown their generosity and their willingness to not just focus on their own profits but also be interested in making the world as a whole better. I support all who are earnestly doing that.
Buterin further warned project creators to avoid sending new coins to his public address without his consent in the future.
Following the burn of the SHIB tokens, Shiba Inu price rose by nearly 40% to a local high of $0.00001960, as social media was flooded with positive sentiment. Many speculators suggested that Buterin’s transaction could be the fuel that could send Shiba Inu to the moon.
Since the circulating supply of SHIB has been halved in a matter of hours, each Shiba Inu token is scarcer than ever before. However, considering that meme-based coins are based almost exclusively on speculation, a particular action does not always mean that its value will skyrocket.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum Classic readies itself for another 24% advance
Ethereum Classic price is currently in a downtrend but shows potential for a quick bull rally. ETC needs to bounce out of the immediate demand zone to take set up another lower high.
Bitcoin price extends sell-off after Elon Musk implies Tesla may have sold BTC holdings
Bitcoin price and altcoins suffered a major crash last week following Elon Musk’s announcement that Tesla would halt receiving payments in BTC. The billionaire entrepreneur has once again shook the markets as he implied in a recent tweet that the electric car company sold or may sell the rest of its crypto holdings.
SHIB price fades under the spotlight with Shiba Inu dangerously close to a major decline
SHIB price slump to the lower trend line of the descending triangle has been methodical, lacking sharp moves on the one-hour chart. The introduction of a secondary trend line and the declining 50 one-hour simple moving average (SMA) increases the downward pressure on the token and the odds of a breakdown in the next few hours.
Polygon to consolidate after striking key level
MATIC price overcame two days of indecision on May 12 and May 13 to generate one of the largest one-day advances in 2021. As long as Polygon remains above the topside trend line currently at $1.26, the DeFi token will extend the impulsive rally moving forward.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.