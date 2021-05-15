- SHIB price may be in the process of framing a descending triangle pattern.
- 50 one-hour simple moving average (SMA) has begun to provide resistance over the last 24 hours.
- Volume has notably declined today, characteristic of descending triangle patterns.
SHIB price has been consolidating today after the significant decline related to Vitalik Buterin’s decision to donate $1 billion worth of Shiba Inu to the India COVID Relief Fund. The emerging descending triangle projects lower prices for Shiba Inu moving forward.
SHIB price jitters are part of the bottoming process
A descending triangle is a bearish pattern and follows an established trend, albeit short in the case of Shiba Inu. However, as long as the pattern is robust, it can be used to anticipate price moves.
To be specific, there must be two reaction lows at the horizontal trend line, but the lows do not have to be exact, but within reasonable proximity of each other, as is the case with Shiba Inu. It is better if there is some space between the lows and a reaction high between them. There must also be two reaction highs at the descending trend line, and the highs should be successively lower, with some distance between them. If a reaction high equals or is greater than the previous reaction high, the descending triangle is not valid.
In the case of SHIB price history, the length of the pattern will be measured in hours, but generally, descending triangles can last a few weeks or some cases, months.
During the pattern development, the volume should contract and spike upon the resolution of the pattern.
The measured move target of the pattern is calculated by measuring the widest distance of the pattern and subtracting it from the horizontal trend line.
With that framework, it is clear that SHIB price has defined a descending triangle pattern with two reactions on each trend line that have alternated and a gradual decline in volume.
The measured move target of the SHIB price pattern is $0.00000966, or a 36% decline from the horizontal trend line at $0.00001510. More importantly to current bullish investors, it equates to a 50% decline from the current price, $0.00001875.
SHIB price could still test the descending trend line at $0.00002212 before falling into the decline. It is crucial to ensure that the reaction high is below the previous reaction high at $0.00002298.
SHIB/USD 1-hour chart
While Shibu Inu appears to be headed lower, investors must recognize that things can change quickly with newly minted cryptocurrencies. A SHIB price surge above $0.00002298 will void the bearish outlook afforded by the descending triangle pattern and raise the probability that Shibu Inu rushes towards the 38.2% and 50% Fibonacci retracement levels of the May 10 to May 12 decline at $0.00002401 and $0.00002690, respectively.
It is important for investors that want to traffic in a new cryptocurrency like Shibu Inu to take risk management very seriously because there is limited price history to generate technical indicator readings that can validate pattern construction and outcomes.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin bulls hold the key for 40% gains
Dogecoin price has seen a massive surge after Elon Musk’s recent tweet revealed that he is working with the developers of the meme coin to improve its transaction efficiency. With DOGE approaching a critical point in its uptrend, more gains stand to be realized if buyers push through.
Ethereum Classic targets $500 next
Ethereum Classic price surged by over 400% during the first week of May, creating a new all-time high at nearly $180. ETC has retraced since then by over 50% and is currently trading at $0.87. Now, this cryptocurrency seems prime to resume its uptrend as it tries to break out from a continuation pattern.
Ripple reversal could result in 30% advance
XRP price has witnessed a massive crash due to the Tesla-induced market crash on Wednesday. Now Ripple could either test the immediate demand barrier or slice through the supply zone to rally higher.
Bitcoin clings to support, on-chain metrics show sellers' onslaught
Bitcoin price underwent a severe nosedive as Elon Musk revealed Tesla’s decision on accepting payment in BTC. This development was the major highlight of the week, with the recent mining difficulty adjustment coming in at a close second.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.